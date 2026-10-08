ETV Bharat / bharat

Western Disturbances To Bring Rain Across North India As Southwest Monsoon Retreats, Northeast Monsoon Nears

Pedestrians holding umbrellas make their way through rain-slicked roads amid rain and cloudy weather in Shimla. ( ANI )

Rain is set to return to parts of North India over the coming days as the country enters a major seasonal transition, with a series of western disturbances expected to bring rainfall until October 15.

At the same time, the southwest monsoon is in its final stage of retreat, while the northeast monsoon, which supplies much of the rain to the southern peninsula, is preparing to set in.

The western disturbances are expected to affect both the hills and plains of northern India over the coming days.

In the northwest, rain is likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana and northern Rajasthan. Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to receive showers from October 10.

Significant rainfall is forecast for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, particularly in the Terai region and the eastern districts. The forecast attributes this to a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand. Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha are also likely to see light to moderate rain over the next few days.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra are expected to remain largely dry and warm, with temperatures in some areas staying above normal. In the south, rain will continue over interior Karnataka, Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu. However, activity shows slight signs of easing compared with the heavy spells earlier in the season.

The rainfall comes at a favourable time for farmers. It is expected to improve soil moisture ahead of Rabi sowing, which is particularly useful for crops such as wheat and mustard.

Farmers generally aim to complete the harvesting of Kharif crops before the monsoon changes over, and harvesting typically picks up once the southwest monsoon withdraws to avoid rain damage to cut crops.

The Rabi season depends heavily on the moisture left in the soil by the autumn rains, which makes it arguably more important to regional productivity than the Kharif season.

Understanding The Northeast Monsoon

The northeast monsoon, also known as the winter monsoon, is a seasonal system that mainly affects the southern peninsula between October and December. Its defining feature is a reversal of wind direction.

The southwest monsoon circulation turns around, bringing easterly or north-easterly winds to the eastern coast, typically to a depth of about 5,000 feet.

The system influences five meteorological subdivisions: Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala. Regional reporting also often covers Puducherry and Karaikal.

Rainfall alone does not signal the start of the season. A formal declaration requires the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and a consistent presence of easterly winds over the coast of Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. This usually does not occur before October 10.