West Bengal's Naoda Turns Battlefield As TMC Workers Clash With AJUP Candidate's Supporters
Repeated clashes erupted across multiple polling booths despite the presence of CAPFs and state police personnel, reports Tapas Ghosh.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Naoda: Clashes erupted between Trinamool Congress workers and the supporters of Humayun Kabir, the candidate from Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) at Naoda in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Thursday.
Tension gripped the area late on Wednesday night following allegations of bomb-throwing incidents. On the day of polling, the situation escalated despite the presence of both Central Armed Police Forces and the state police as repeated clashes erupted across multiple polling booths.
The situation was not confined merely to a war of words. As the day progressed, allegations surfaced that Humayun's convoy had been vandalised. "Had the Central forces not been present today, a major tragedy would have occurred. It is solely because of their presence that I escaped with my life," said Humayun while accusing the state police of "actively shielding and aiding TMC miscreants."
The Election Commission has sought a detailed report regarding the incident. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the police have already arrested three individuals in connection with the events.
The unrest initially flared up on Wednesday night when allegations emerged that bombs were hurled on Trinamool Congress candidate, Shahina Mumtaz Khan. The Trinamool Congress camp claimed that Humayun's party was behind the attack. However, on Thursday morning, shortly after casting his vote and while enjoying a 'Rosogolla' at a local sweet shop, Humayun dismissed these allegations, stating, "Shahina is like a sister to me. Why on earth would we try to harm her?"
Yet, adopting a cautionary tone, he added, "If anyone throws stones at my people, I certainly won't offer them 'Rosogollas' in return; I will strike back."
The message of 'peace' proved short-lived. Upon visiting Booth No 173 in Naoda's Shibnagar village to check on an injured party worker, Humayun was confronted by a furious mob. Led by Trinamool Congress Block President Habib Sheikh, party workers and supporters erupted in protest. The area became a cauldron of agitation, reverberating with 'Go Back' slogans.
The crowd alleged Humayun was acting as a 'BJP stooge'. The situation spiraled into such intense volatility that protesters surrounded Humayun's vehicle for a prolonged period. Reports suggest that the vehicle was vandalised during the standoff.
Although personnel from the Central forces deployed at the scene attempted to manage the situation, the tension could not be brought completely under control. The protests resulted in severe traffic congestion in the area, effectively bringing public life to a standstill.
Following his expulsion from the Trinamool Congress, Humayun had formed his own party and entered the electoral fray. The Trinamool Congress alleges that he is attempting to split the minority vote bank through a clandestine understanding with the BJP. Humayun, conversely, counters that the Trinamool Congress is deliberately instigating unrest in a calculated effort to thwart him.
The incident—involving the gherao of a candidate's vehicle and subsequent clashes occurring midway through the polling process—has caused deep concern within the administration. Additional security forces have been deployed at Shivnagar village in Naoda. Although the situation subsequently normalized to some extent following the intervention of the Election Commission, an underlying tension continues to persist.
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