ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal's Naoda Turns Battlefield As TMC Workers Clash With AJUP Candidate's Supporters

Naoda: Clashes erupted between Trinamool Congress workers and the supporters of Humayun Kabir, the candidate from Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) at Naoda in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Thursday.

Tension gripped the area late on Wednesday night following allegations of bomb-throwing incidents. On the day of polling, the situation escalated despite the presence of both Central Armed Police Forces and the state police as repeated clashes erupted across multiple polling booths.

The situation was not confined merely to a war of words. As the day progressed, allegations surfaced that Humayun's convoy had been vandalised. "Had the Central forces not been present today, a major tragedy would have occurred. It is solely because of their presence that I escaped with my life," said Humayun while accusing the state police of "actively shielding and aiding TMC miscreants."

The Election Commission has sought a detailed report regarding the incident. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the police have already arrested three individuals in connection with the events.

The unrest initially flared up on Wednesday night when allegations emerged that bombs were hurled on Trinamool Congress candidate, Shahina Mumtaz Khan. The Trinamool Congress camp claimed that Humayun's party was behind the attack. However, on Thursday morning, shortly after casting his vote and while enjoying a 'Rosogolla' at a local sweet shop, Humayun dismissed these allegations, stating, "Shahina is like a sister to me. Why on earth would we try to harm her?"

Yet, adopting a cautionary tone, he added, "If anyone throws stones at my people, I certainly won't offer them 'Rosogollas' in return; I will strike back."