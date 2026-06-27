West Bengal Wonders: Chandannagar’s Jalbhara Sandesh, Janai's Manohara and Balagarh’s Traditional Boats Get GI Tags
Legendary Surya Modak created this unique delicacy by filling a sandesh with rose-scented syrup; it became famous in Chandannagar as 'Jalbhara'.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Hooghly: Chandannagar's 'Jalbhara sandesh' and the boats of Balagarh have received GI (Geographical Indication) tags. Janai's 'Manohara' has also secured this special recognition from the Government of India. All in all, this marks a new feather in Hooghly district's cap.
For Bengalis with a sweet tooth, there is no substitute for Jalbhara sandesh. Residents of the district are now calling for this sweet to be taken to the international stage. Simultaneously, artisans have demanded government initiatives to revive the fading boat-making industry.
The Story Of Jalbhara
Since the 19th century, Surya Modak's Jalbhara sandesh has been known as the "Jamai Thokano Mishti" (sweetmeat to trick the son-in-law). According to local lore, the Bandyopadhyay family of Telinipara commissioned this sweet specifically to play a trick on their sons-in-law. The legendary Surya Modak created this unique delicacy by filling a sandesh — shaped like the kernel of an ice apple — with rose-scented syrup. The sweet is incredibly delicious, and because it is filled with liquid, it became famous in Chandannagar as 'Jalbhara' (meaning 'filled with water/liquid'). Today, Jalbhara is produced in a variety of flavours, including chocolate, mango and strawberry.
Saibal Modak, a confectioner from this renowned Chandannagar establishment, said, "Chandannagar's Jalbhara sandesh enjoys a reputation across India. Obtaining the GI tag was essential for expanding business into the international market. We are overjoyed that Jalbhara sandesh has received GI recognition."
Regarding the GI (Geographical Indication) certification process, he said, "We applied for the GI tag in September 2022 and received this recognition after four long years. The sweet has successfully passed through various procedural stages. From now on, Surya Modak’s 'Jalbhara' will be known as 'Chandannagar-er Jalbhara' (Chandannagar's Jalbhara). We wish for a statue of Surya Modak to be erected in Chandannagar and have submitted a request to the local MLA regarding this. To expand the reach of 'Jalbhara' in the international market, its shelf life needs to be extended. The government must take the initiative to conduct research for this purpose. Only then will 'Jalbhara' gain prestige in foreign markets and open up new business avenues."
Balagarh’s Waning Boat-Making Industry
The boat-making industry in Balagarh dates back over five hundred years. Initially, dingi (small) boats were built here, followed by larger vessels. Hooghly district is part of a riverine civilisation, and the presence of the Saptagram port created a market for these boats. Several European nations established colonies in Hooghly. As a result, boat-making workshops sprang up in areas like Sreepur, Rajbangshipara, Chandra, and Tetulia in Balagarh. Wooden boats of various types were exported from here to destinations across the country and abroad. Boats ranging from 12 to 28 feet in length are still manufactured here today.
In the past, there were hundreds of boat-making workshops. However, the use of boats has declined in the age of modern technology, and now only 21 workshops are barely surviving. It is the older generation that has kept this industry alive. Due to low wages and a significant drop in sales compared to earlier times, the younger generation is not entering this trade.
Boat manufacturing and sales businesses operate in various regions, including Jharkhand, the Sundarbans in North 24 Parganas, Namkhana, and Kakdwip. Despite the rich history behind Balagarh's boats, the industry had lacked the GI tag until now. Today, that recognition has finally been secured.
Artisans are now calling for government assistance to save this traditional industry. Researcher Partha Chatterjee said, "Securing the GI tag for Balagarh's boat-making industry was a major battle spanning nearly four years. Boats are built in many places across India, including the Sundarbans, Kakdwip, and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, but the boat-making craft of Balagarh is unique. Professor Dr Pinaki Ghosh and Dr Shantanu Panda helped present this history through various data and evidence. After five hearings, the Balagarh dingi (traditional small boat) received recognition; we were able to demonstrate that this dingi represents the foundational stage of boat evolution."
A boat artisan said, "Thanks to the GI tag, we have earned a place on India's map, and we are happy about that. However, I cannot say how much we will benefit financially." He explained that the boats are primarily used by fishermen, who are themselves financially disadvantaged. As a result, the boats do not fetch a fair price, and the artisans struggle to achieve financial self-sufficiency. The artisan expressed concern that without government support following this GI recognition, the very existence of the boat-making industry can be at risk.
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