ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Wonders: Chandannagar’s Jalbhara Sandesh, Janai's Manohara and Balagarh’s Traditional Boats Get GI Tags

Hooghly: Chandannagar's 'Jalbhara sandesh' and the boats of Balagarh have received GI (Geographical Indication) tags. Janai's 'Manohara' has also secured this special recognition from the Government of India. All in all, this marks a new feather in Hooghly district's cap.

For Bengalis with a sweet tooth, there is no substitute for Jalbhara sandesh. Residents of the district are now calling for this sweet to be taken to the international stage. Simultaneously, artisans have demanded government initiatives to revive the fading boat-making industry.

The Story Of Jalbhara

Since the 19th century, Surya Modak's Jalbhara sandesh has been known as the "Jamai Thokano Mishti" (sweetmeat to trick the son-in-law). According to local lore, the Bandyopadhyay family of Telinipara commissioned this sweet specifically to play a trick on their sons-in-law. The legendary Surya Modak created this unique delicacy by filling a sandesh — shaped like the kernel of an ice apple — with rose-scented syrup. The sweet is incredibly delicious, and because it is filled with liquid, it became famous in Chandannagar as 'Jalbhara' (meaning 'filled with water/liquid'). Today, Jalbhara is produced in a variety of flavours, including chocolate, mango and strawberry.

Saibal Modak, a confectioner from this renowned Chandannagar establishment, said, "Chandannagar's Jalbhara sandesh enjoys a reputation across India. Obtaining the GI tag was essential for expanding business into the international market. We are overjoyed that Jalbhara sandesh has received GI recognition."

Regarding the GI (Geographical Indication) certification process, he said, "We applied for the GI tag in September 2022 and received this recognition after four long years. The sweet has successfully passed through various procedural stages. From now on, Surya Modak’s 'Jalbhara' will be known as 'Chandannagar-er Jalbhara' (Chandannagar's Jalbhara). We wish for a statue of Surya Modak to be erected in Chandannagar and have submitted a request to the local MLA regarding this. To expand the reach of 'Jalbhara' in the international market, its shelf life needs to be extended. The government must take the initiative to conduct research for this purpose. Only then will 'Jalbhara' gain prestige in foreign markets and open up new business avenues."