ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: Top Officials Fail To Break SIR Bottleneck, As 6 Million Voters Under 'Adjudication' See No Deadline

Kolkata: A crucial meeting was held on Thursday at the Calcutta High Court, convened by Chief Justice Sujoy Pal regarding West Bengal’s pending voter’s list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in which over 60 lakh or 6 million voters have been placed under ‘adjudication’.

When the voter’s list was published for the state Assembly polls on February 28, after a four-month long SIR exercise, over 60 lakh names were kept under "adjudication", meaning their eligibility was still being examined. These voters were flagged for discrepancies, such as being “unmapped”, or failing to appear for hearings.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that cases under adjudication are being reviewed by judicial officers, and the names of those found eligible will be restored to the rolls through supplementary lists. But no final word came out of the Thursday crucial meeting, and the bottleneck over voters under ‘adjudication’ continued to persist.

Even a number of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP candidates who have filed their nominations to contest in the polls, are under ‘adjudication’ and their fate hangs in balance.

It may be recalled that the legal disputes surrounding the SIR had reached the country's Apex Court. In fact, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had petitioned the Supreme Court, alleging 'arbitrary conduct' of the ECI in this matter, which has thrown a large number of voters under adjudication.

Amid allegations and counter-allegations, the Supreme Court entrusted the task of resolving the discrepancies to the judiciary itself. Judicial officers are currently scrutinising all details pertaining to those 6 million pending voters.

In the meeting on Thursday, the West Bengal Home Secretary, the Director General (DG) of Police, and the Kolkata Police Commissioner were present. The meeting focused on the law and order situation and the preparations surrounding the publication of the supplementary SIR list. It followed by another meeting in the afternoon, attended by the Chief Electoral Officer and other top-ranking officials.