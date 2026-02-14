West Bengal: Tech To Detect Approaching Tigers, Set-Off Solar-Powered Alarms In Sundarbans
Wildlife Trust of India, South 24 Parganas Forest Department are installing ANIDERS and trap cameras as a pilot in Raydighi Range to reduce man-tiger conflict.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Kolkata: Across the densely populated habitations in the mangrove forests of West Bengal's Sundarbans delta, the tiger's roar is being heard regularly. Last winter, tigers were reported to have appeared in the villages of the Sundarbans several times in search of food. The result: Sometimes they dragged people alive, at other times, the residents united to chase away the beast with sticks.
Now, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the South 24 Parganas Forest Department have taken steps to reduce man-tiger conflict. They are installing ‘Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent System’ (ANIDERS) and trap cameras in the Herovanga-09 forest compartment of the Raydighi Range, to provide early warnings before a tiger approaches a village, so that the Forest Department can take quick action.
According to Department sources, the ANIDERS detects animal movement with the help of sophisticated motion-sensing technology. Each device can cover an area of about 25-30 m with a 180 degree vision. Being solar-powered, it is also effective in remote areas without power supply. For now, this system has been launched as a pilot project on a limited scale. The main goal is now to investigate the accuracy of the technology, its ability to identify tigers and its effectiveness in preventing intrusion.
Samrat Pal, field officer of WTI's Sundarbans Tiger Project, said four ANIDERS have already been installed. Through this, it will be easy to identify the risky entry points of tigers, and initiate strategies to avoid conflicts.
The head of the Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation Division, Dr Abhishek Ghoshal, said the initial application of this technology has already begun in Pilibhit and Katarniaghat in Uttar Pradesh. They are hopeful that this initiative, which was launched for the first time in the Sundarbans, will show the way to reducing human-tiger conflict in the future.
Several villages in the Kultali block of South 24 Parganas district are adjacent to forests. Intrusion incidents are more common in these areas, which share boundaries with tiger habitats. Royal Bengal tigers enter the villages in search of food, or during migration.
According to experts, this new technology can play an important role in solving the problem, by avoiding loss of life. Nisha Goswami, Chief Forest Officer of South 24 Parganas, said, “This technology-based initiative to reduce human-tiger conflict is timely. In the long run, such a system will further strengthen the conservation policy and help ensure the safety of local residents.”
According to experts, if such technologies become a part of the conservation policy in the long run, it is possible to ensure the coexistence of humans and tigers in the Sundarbans in a sustainable and cost-effective way. Now, the focus is on how successful the pilot project is. The future security equation of the Sundarbans depends on it.
