West Bengal: Tech To Detect Approaching Tigers, Set-Off Solar-Powered Alarms In Sundarbans

Kolkata: Across the densely populated habitations in the mangrove forests of West Bengal's Sundarbans delta, the tiger's roar is being heard regularly. Last winter, tigers were reported to have appeared in the villages of the Sundarbans several times in search of food. The result: Sometimes they dragged people alive, at other times, the residents united to chase away the beast with sticks.

Now, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the South 24 Parganas Forest Department have taken steps to reduce man-tiger conflict. They are installing ‘Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent System’ (ANIDERS) and trap cameras in the Herovanga-09 forest compartment of the Raydighi Range, to provide early warnings before a tiger approaches a village, so that the Forest Department can take quick action.

According to Department sources, the ANIDERS detects animal movement with the help of sophisticated motion-sensing technology. Each device can cover an area of ​​about 25-30 m with a 180 degree vision. Being solar-powered, it is also effective in remote areas without power supply. For now, this system has been launched as a pilot project on a limited scale. The main goal is now to investigate the accuracy of the technology, its ability to identify tigers and its effectiveness in preventing intrusion.

Samrat Pal, field officer of WTI's Sundarbans Tiger Project, said four ANIDERS have already been installed. Through this, it will be easy to identify the risky entry points of tigers, and initiate strategies to avoid conflicts.