West Bengal: Speculations Rife Over Replacements For Rajya Sabha Seats Falling Vacant
The TMC leadership is keeping its cards close regarding who will be nominated to replace Saket Gokhale, Ritabrata Banerjee, Mausam Benazir Noor and Subrata Bakshi.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Kolkata: With there still being some time before the state Assembly elections are held, Bengal politics is at present centered around the four Rajya Sabha seats that will fall vacant in March. With the last session of the state Assembly now over, the state's political parties are awaiting the announcement of Rajya Sabha elections.
Speculations are rife within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) about who will be sent to the upper house of Parliament, but the party leadership is keeping its cards close to its chest. Currently occupying these four seats are Saket Gokhale, Ritabrata Banerjee, Mausam Benazir Noor and Subrata Bakshi.
Sources say that the party is likely to make a big change and there are chances of a journalist emerging as a dark horse. It is also being said that the chances of social activist Saket Gokhale, who regularly raises the party's issues on social media, getting re-elected are very slim. Instead, the party may choose a familiar face associated with the media for that seat.
For the TMC, sending journalists to the Rajya Sabha is nothing new. In the past, the party led by Mamata Banerjee has sent journalists like Kunal Ghosh to the upper house of Parliament. TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh is also a journalist. Continuing with the trend, the party is expected to send another scribe to the Rajya Sabha this time.
At the same time, there are indications that the party may not repeat Ritabrata Banerjee as well. Ritabrata emerged from Left student politics and later joined the TMC. He is expected to be fielded in the 2026 Assembly elections. Sources said the party wants to use his experience in organisational work, and his eloquence on TV, to confront the opposition parties. In that case, a new face is expected to replace him in the Rajya Sabha.
There may be a change on Mausam Benazir Noor's seat as well. Mausam Noor had joined TMC after leaving the Congress, and was sent to the Rajya Sabha last time. But keeping in mind the minority community equation in Malda and Murshidabad districts ahead of the Assembly elections, there are reports that a new female face, especially someone from the minority community who has a long standing within the party or is a prominent face, may be nominated on the seat she is expected to vacate.
It is also not clear whether senior party leader Subrata Bakshi will be sent to the Rajya Sabha again, or not. It is learnt that he is determined to step down, and analysts believe a surprise candidate may replace him.
Political experts believe that the Rajya Sabha elections are an opportunity for the TMC to put its house in order ahead of the Assembly polls.
Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to achieve a breakthrough in the last Lok Sabha elections in Bengal, it is determined to come up with a better performance in the Assembly polls. Accordingly, the party leadership has planned a Rath Yatra across the state before the elections.
The BJP is also planning a show of strength to energise its workers after their 'winter hibernation'. There is a possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visiting Bengal soon.
