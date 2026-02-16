ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: Speculations Rife Over Replacements For Rajya Sabha Seats Falling Vacant

Kolkata: With there still being some time before the state Assembly elections are held, Bengal politics is at present centered around the four Rajya Sabha seats that will fall vacant in March. With the last session of the state Assembly now over, the state's political parties are awaiting the announcement of Rajya Sabha elections.

Speculations are rife within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) about who will be sent to the upper house of Parliament, but the party leadership is keeping its cards close to its chest. Currently occupying these four seats are Saket Gokhale, Ritabrata Banerjee, Mausam Benazir Noor and Subrata Bakshi.

Sources say that the party is likely to make a big change and there are chances of a journalist emerging as a dark horse. It is also being said that the chances of social activist Saket Gokhale, who regularly raises the party's issues on social media, getting re-elected are very slim. Instead, the party may choose a familiar face associated with the media for that seat.

For the TMC, sending journalists to the Rajya Sabha is nothing new. In the past, the party led by Mamata Banerjee has sent journalists like Kunal Ghosh to the upper house of Parliament. TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh is also a journalist. Continuing with the trend, the party is expected to send another scribe to the Rajya Sabha this time.

At the same time, there are indications that the party may not repeat Ritabrata Banerjee as well. Ritabrata emerged from Left student politics and later joined the TMC. He is expected to be fielded in the 2026 Assembly elections. Sources said the party wants to use his experience in organisational work, and his eloquence on TV, to confront the opposition parties. In that case, a new face is expected to replace him in the Rajya Sabha.