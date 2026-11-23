West Bengal SIR: Hear Deleted Voters' Appeals First, Defer Inclusion Challenges, SC Tells Tribunals
The bench asked the ECI to identify alternative premises for the tribunals in different parts of Kolkata to facilitate early disposal of the appeals.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 23, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Giving precedence to claims of disenfranchisement, the Supreme Court on Monday asked West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) appellate tribunals to first hear appeals filed by persons excluded from the electoral rolls and postpone proceedings relating to voter inclusions.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the number of appellate tribunals handling such grievances in the state, as it stressed that appeals filed by voters whose names were deleted from electoral rolls during the SIR in Bengal must receive priority.
The bench asked the poll panel to consult the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court before expanding the number of tribunals to ensure faster disposal of pending appeals.
The bench was informed that more than two lakh voters from the Kolkata municipal area were excluded, and their appeals are pending.
The bench directed appellate tribunals to prioritise appeals from constituencies where civic elections are due and hear cases involving voter deletions before all others.
The bench asked the tribunals to classify pending appeals into two categories—those concerning deleted voters and those questioning fresh inclusions in the electoral rolls.
The bench observed that since there is no urgency for the appeals against the inclusions, defer those appeals, and give preference to appeals filed by excluded persons.
"The second set of appeals does not involve any urgency, and those appeals may, for the time being, be deferred. The first set of appeals shall be given preference in the matter of final disposal," observed the bench.
The bench asked the ECI to identify alternative premises for the tribunals in different parts of Kolkata to facilitate early disposal of the appeals.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing a petitioner, contended that out of 38 lakh appeals filed, only over 1 lakh have been decided. He said 93% of the appeals were in favour of the deleted voters.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing another petitioner, argued that the chief electoral officer (CEO) has filed appeals against inclusions, according to the ECI's own affidavit, and pressed that the CEO had no authority in law to file those appeals.
The bench issued directions during the hearing on pleas to streamline the functioning of appellate tribunals constituted to address grievances arising from the SIR exercise in Bengal. The petitioners sought measures to ensure that appeals were heard and decided without undue delay.
In August, the apex court asked the Election Commission to submit details of appeals that had been disposed of and those still pending.
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