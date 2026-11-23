ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal SIR: Hear Deleted Voters' Appeals First, Defer Inclusion Challenges, SC Tells Tribunals

New Delhi: Giving precedence to claims of disenfranchisement, the Supreme Court on Monday asked West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) appellate tribunals to first hear appeals filed by persons excluded from the electoral rolls and postpone proceedings relating to voter inclusions.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the number of appellate tribunals handling such grievances in the state, as it stressed that appeals filed by voters whose names were deleted from electoral rolls during the SIR in Bengal must receive priority.

The bench asked the poll panel to consult the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court before expanding the number of tribunals to ensure faster disposal of pending appeals.

The bench was informed that more than two lakh voters from the Kolkata municipal area were excluded, and their appeals are pending.

The bench directed appellate tribunals to prioritise appeals from constituencies where civic elections are due and hear cases involving voter deletions before all others.

The bench asked the tribunals to classify pending appeals into two categories—those concerning deleted voters and those questioning fresh inclusions in the electoral rolls.

The bench observed that since there is no urgency for the appeals against the inclusions, defer those appeals, and give preference to appeals filed by excluded persons.