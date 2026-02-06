ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal SIR: ‘ECI Officials, Ground-Level Workers Fear For Lives’, Poll Panel In SC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) in an application filed in the Supreme Court said its officials and ground-level workers fear for their lives while discharging their democratic obligation in carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The ECI's application stated that graver incidents have taken place at Farakka and Chakulia, where crowds of over 1000 unruly individuals vandalised the property at the BOO office.

It said that in Farakka, the micro-observers were brutally attacked and two of them sustained serious physical injuries. “Shockingly, no police personnel were present at the site, nor was there any security cover or administrative support provided. The micro observers were made to fear for their lives, and ultimately, compelled to withdraw from their duties”, said the poll panel’s application filed on January 28.

The poll panel said these incidents depict the grave on-ground reality in West Bengal, where ECI officials and ground-level workers are being made to fear for their lives while discharging their democratic obligation.

The poll panel said that in the rest of the country, hearings during the notice phase of the SIR are ordinarily being conducted at the Sub-Divisional level itself, and are being presided over by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) who are of the rank of sub-divisional officer (SDO) or officers of equivalent status, in accordance with the statutory scheme and established administrative practice.

However, in West Bengal, in view of the incidents of violence, intimidation and disruption at decentralised locations, serious administrative difficulties have arisen, said the ECI.

The poll panel said that on three occasions, with letters, addressed to the state government, specifically requested that officers of the rank of sub-divisional officer or officers of equivalent status be made available to function as EROs, in conformity with Section 13B of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and paragraph 4.2.1 of the Manual on Electoral Rolls, 2023.

The poll panel said after the apex court’s order on January 19, it again addressed the state government, with a letter dated January 24,2026, requesting deployment of officers of the rank of sub-divisional officer or officers of equivalent status to function as EROs. “Despite such repeated communications, the state government has not acceded to the said requests and has, on the contrary, continued to deploy officers of substantially lower rank, including clerical-level officials, who are neither empowered nor trained to conduct quasi-judicial inquiries”, said the application.