West Bengal SIR: ‘ECI Officials, Ground-Level Workers Fear For Lives’, Poll Panel In SC
ECI has filed an application in the Supreme Court in connection with a petition filed by TMC MP Dola Sen, challenging SIR in West Bengal.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 6, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) in an application filed in the Supreme Court said its officials and ground-level workers fear for their lives while discharging their democratic obligation in carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The ECI's application stated that graver incidents have taken place at Farakka and Chakulia, where crowds of over 1000 unruly individuals vandalised the property at the BOO office.
It said that in Farakka, the micro-observers were brutally attacked and two of them sustained serious physical injuries. “Shockingly, no police personnel were present at the site, nor was there any security cover or administrative support provided. The micro observers were made to fear for their lives, and ultimately, compelled to withdraw from their duties”, said the poll panel’s application filed on January 28.
The poll panel said these incidents depict the grave on-ground reality in West Bengal, where ECI officials and ground-level workers are being made to fear for their lives while discharging their democratic obligation.
The poll panel said that in the rest of the country, hearings during the notice phase of the SIR are ordinarily being conducted at the Sub-Divisional level itself, and are being presided over by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) who are of the rank of sub-divisional officer (SDO) or officers of equivalent status, in accordance with the statutory scheme and established administrative practice.
However, in West Bengal, in view of the incidents of violence, intimidation and disruption at decentralised locations, serious administrative difficulties have arisen, said the ECI.
The poll panel said that on three occasions, with letters, addressed to the state government, specifically requested that officers of the rank of sub-divisional officer or officers of equivalent status be made available to function as EROs, in conformity with Section 13B of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and paragraph 4.2.1 of the Manual on Electoral Rolls, 2023.
The poll panel said after the apex court’s order on January 19, it again addressed the state government, with a letter dated January 24,2026, requesting deployment of officers of the rank of sub-divisional officer or officers of equivalent status to function as EROs. “Despite such repeated communications, the state government has not acceded to the said requests and has, on the contrary, continued to deploy officers of substantially lower rank, including clerical-level officials, who are neither empowered nor trained to conduct quasi-judicial inquiries”, said the application.
The ECI said there is significant difficulty in effectively conducting hearings even at the Sub-Divisional level, owing to the inadequate availability of appropriately ranked officers. In this backdrop, the direction to conduct hearings at panchayat or block levels has further aggravated the problem, as the conduct of hearings at the Panchayat level would require the presence of a much larger number of ERO-level officers, said the poll panel’s application.
“Without adequate deployment of officers of the rank of SDO or equivalent, the statutory requirement of a fair, effective and lawful quasi-judicial inquiry cannot be fulfilled”, said the application.
The poll body said that the panchayats bhavans are not safe and vulnerable to violent attacks, and sought safer venues for conducting hearings.
“That in the above backdrop, the respondent (ECI) is constrained to approach this court seeking modification/clarification of the order dated January 19, 2026, so as to enable conduct of hearings at administratively appropriate and secure locations, such as block offices, and to ensure that the SIR process is completed smoothly without compromising the safety of officials or the statutory requirement of quasi-judicial adjudication”, said the ECI.
The ECI requested the apex court to direct the state government to provide an adequate number of officers of the rank of Sub-Divisional Officer or officers of equivalent status to function as Electoral Registration Officers, in accordance with Section 138 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and paragraph 4.2.1 of the Manual on Electoral Rolls, 2023.
The ECI filed the application seeking modification in the Supreme Court's January 19 order, directing hearings to be held in panchayat bhavans. The application has been filed in relation to the petition filed in the apex court by TMC leader Dola Sen, challenging the SIR in West Bengal.
The application was filed through ECI's standing counsel in Supreme Court Eklavya Dwivedi.
