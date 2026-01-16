ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal SIR: EC Rejects Proposal To Include Class 10 Admit Card As Valid Document

New Delhi: Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday rejected the proposal to accept Madhyamik (Class 10) admit card as valid document in the ongoing exercise in the State.

The latest development came days after the state poll panel wrote to the ECI in this regard. In its letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Shakti Sharma, Under Secretary of ECI wrote, "I am directed to refer to your letter dated January 1, 2026, on the subject cited (proposal for acceptance of Class X admit card in SIR) and to state that the Commission has examined the proposal."

The senior official of the poll panel said in this regard, it is noted that as per the Commission's instructions issued on October 27 for the conduct of SIR in West Bengal, the Madhyamik (Class 10) admit card is not listed as an admissible document for verification purposes.

"In view of the above, the Commission is of the opinion that the proposal to accept the Madhyamik (Class X) Admit Card as a valid document cannot be acceded to," read the letter issued to the state Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday.