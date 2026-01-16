West Bengal SIR: EC Rejects Proposal To Include Class 10 Admit Card As Valid Document
According to EC, the ongoing excercise aims to ensure that no eligible citizen is excluded and no ineligible individual is included in the electoral roll.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 1:19 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday rejected the proposal to accept Madhyamik (Class 10) admit card as valid document in the ongoing exercise in the State.
The latest development came days after the state poll panel wrote to the ECI in this regard. In its letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Shakti Sharma, Under Secretary of ECI wrote, "I am directed to refer to your letter dated January 1, 2026, on the subject cited (proposal for acceptance of Class X admit card in SIR) and to state that the Commission has examined the proposal."
The senior official of the poll panel said in this regard, it is noted that as per the Commission's instructions issued on October 27 for the conduct of SIR in West Bengal, the Madhyamik (Class 10) admit card is not listed as an admissible document for verification purposes.
"In view of the above, the Commission is of the opinion that the proposal to accept the Madhyamik (Class X) Admit Card as a valid document cannot be acceded to," read the letter issued to the state Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday.
According to the daily bulletin issued by the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal on SIR , under the claims and objections period, so far it received eight forms for inclusion, while nil for exclusion. Out of these, two were from Communist Party of India (Marxist), three from All India Trinamool Congress, one each from Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and All India Forward Bloc.
One Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties can collect Claims (Form 6)from public and Objection (Form 7) from public and file objection himself/herself along with prescribed declaration. Generic complaints, without prescribed Forms or declaration are not counted as Claims (Form 6) and Objections (Form 7), as per the poll panel.
Notably, the BLAs are appointed by recognised political parties and hold a significant responsibility in maintaining accurate electoral rolls in accordance with the stipulations of the Representation of People's Act of 1950. According to the poll panel, the ongoing excercise aims to ensure that no eligible citizen is excluded and that no ineligible individual is included in the electoral roll.
Currently in the second phase of SIR, the States and Union Territories include Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. Besides election bound West Bengal, this also include poll bound states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.