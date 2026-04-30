ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Registers 92.47% Turnout In Two-Phase Assembly Polls, Highest Since Independence

Polling officials arrive to deposit Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a strong room after the completion of voting in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections at Haldia in Purba Medinipur district on Thursday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: West Bengal has registered a record 92.47 per cent voter turnout in the two-phase Assembly polls, the highest in the state since Independence, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

In 2013, Tripura had recorded the highest ever voter turnout in an Assembly election at 93.61 per cent. As of 7.45 pm, poll participation in West Bengal in Phase II of the Assembly elections stood at 91.66 per cent.

In Phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent. “The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47 per cent,” the poll watchdog said. West Bengal has a voter base of 6.81 crore. Previously, the highest voter turnout in the state was 84.72 per cent in the 2011 Assembly polls.

In Phase II, the participation of women electors was marginally higher compared to men. According to the Election Commission (EC), 92.28 per cent of the total women electors voted as compared to 91.07 per cent of men.