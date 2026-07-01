ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: Proposed Textile Hub In Kushmandi Comes As Big Hope For Carpet Makers Of Dhapatala

The announcement of a textile hub at Kushmandi in the state budget has given hope to carpet weavers of Dhapatala ( ETV Bharat )

Kushmandi: The announcement regarding the establishment of a textile hub in Kushmandi, South Dinajpur in West Bengal has brought hope to residents of Dhapatala who are employed in the carpet weaving industry. The industry has long been struggling on account of paucity of proper markets and fair remuneration that has left the workers, mainly women, facing financial hardship.

The announcement of the proposed textile hub was made recently during the Budget presentation by the new Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta. The move is a special initiative to boost the development of Kushmandi's carpet and handicraft sectors.

Dhapatala is located within the Maligaon Gram Panchayat of Kushmandi Block in South Dinajpur district. Many local women have been involved in the carpet industry for more than 15 years. The majority of Dhapatala's residents rely on this trade for their livelihood. They are optimistic that this initiative will brighten the future of the industry.

A carpet weaver, Sajani Mandal, said, "We have been making carpets for a long time, but we do not receive adequate remuneration for our work. Our households and our children's education depend on this industry. The establishment of a textile hub will increase work opportunities and improve our financial situation. We are delighted about this."

Commenting on the development, Kushmandi MLA Tapas Chandra Roy pointed out that at one point, Kushmandi's traditional carpet industry was on the verge of shutting down completely. "The state government has decided to establish a textile hub in Kushmandi with the aim of revitalising this industry. This initiative will open up new horizons for economic development across the entire region, extending beyond just the carpet industry,” he said.