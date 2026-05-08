West Bengal Poll Results Create Ripples In Jammu And Kashmir, NC To Reach Out To People
By gathering ministers, legislators and party functionaries under one roof, the party put an end to rumours of possible defections following the BJP’s Bengal sweep.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 1:11 AM IST
Srinagar: The political tremors from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s historic victory in West Bengal have started to reach Jammu and Kashmir. Sensing the triumphant BJP will turn its gaze with renewed vigour on the union territory, the National Conference has signalled a strategic shift by returning to the people to reclaim the narrative that it sees the opposition chipping away.
On Thursday, the National Conference’s Nawah-e-Subah headquarters in Srinagar hosted the marathon five-hour session. Led by NC president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah, the party meeting was as much about strategy as it was about sending a message to opponents.
By gathering ministers, legislators and party functionaries under one roof, the party put an end to rumours of possible defections following the BJP’s Bengal sweep. However, only Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah, who was not invited, could not participate.
Several party members expressed concerns over the special intensive exercise (SIR) carried out by the Election Commission in West Bengal, seeking that such practice should not be replicated in Jammu and Kashmir, said a senior leader.
Speculations of some NC MLAs defecting the ruling party to support the BJP to form a government in J&K surfaced after the saffron party swept the polls in Bengal, defeating the Trinamool Congress led by Mamta Banerjee in its stronghold.
During the meeting, the Bengal election also came up in discussions with a senior leader, noting that the BJP’s electoral win in breaching the TMC fortress could 'embolden' the party's manoeuvres in Jammu and Kashmir.
National Conference chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq dismissed claims that their MLAs were upset, blaming the opposition for spreading such rumours.
“We are strong and will fulfil all our promises,” he added. This iteration comes a day after the Chief Minister dismissed rumours of MLAs deserting the party to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in forming the government.
Emerging from the meeting, Farooq Abdullah pinned hopes on the judiciary to decide on the alleged electoral irregularities. “Everyone (opposition leaders), including Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav are raising questions,” he said. “We hope that they will now take this matter to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court will give its verdict on it."
In the meeting, legislators and functionaries pointed to a growing narrative against the government. They suggested countering it by talking about the challenges of the government within the dual governance system.
The government faces charges from the opposition for remaining silent on key election manifestos, including statehood. To counter this charge, the NC will launch a series of district-level conventions starting next week.
Although the date and place for the first outreach programme have not been specified, the event schedule will follow in the coming days. The outreach programme will showcase the government’s achievements, but at the same time, limitations in the dual governance system.
“There is a need to arrest the narrative of lies spread by the opposition. The outreach programme is meant to strengthen ties with people,” said a senior leader, adding that ‘the chief minister will burst like a cloudburst to fight the false narrative’.
A day ago, Omar told a gathering that he desired to burst like a cloudburst, hinting at launching a political offensive on key issues, which many see as statehood and business rules awaiting nod from the centre.