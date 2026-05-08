ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Poll Results Create Ripples In Jammu And Kashmir, NC To Reach Out To People

Srinagar: The political tremors from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s historic victory in West Bengal have started to reach Jammu and Kashmir. Sensing the triumphant BJP will turn its gaze with renewed vigour on the union territory, the National Conference has signalled a strategic shift by returning to the people to reclaim the narrative that it sees the opposition chipping away.

On Thursday, the National Conference’s Nawah-e-Subah headquarters in Srinagar hosted the marathon five-hour session. Led by NC president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah, the party meeting was as much about strategy as it was about sending a message to opponents.

By gathering ministers, legislators and party functionaries under one roof, the party put an end to rumours of possible defections following the BJP’s Bengal sweep. However, only Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah, who was not invited, could not participate.

Several party members expressed concerns over the special intensive exercise (SIR) carried out by the Election Commission in West Bengal, seeking that such practice should not be replicated in Jammu and Kashmir, said a senior leader.

Speculations of some NC MLAs defecting the ruling party to support the BJP to form a government in J&K surfaced after the saffron party swept the polls in Bengal, defeating the Trinamool Congress led by Mamta Banerjee in its stronghold.

During the meeting, the Bengal election also came up in discussions with a senior leader, noting that the BJP’s electoral win in breaching the TMC fortress could 'embolden' the party's manoeuvres in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq dismissed claims that their MLAs were upset, blaming the opposition for spreading such rumours.