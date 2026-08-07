ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: Eastern, Central States Lead India’s Malaria Burden; Small States Among Least Affected

New Delhi: Every monsoon, millions of Indians face a familiar but growing threat---not just from floods, but from the mosquitoes that thrive in their aftermath. Diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis and lymphatic filariasis continue to pose a major public health challenge, particularly in densely populated urban areas, tribal regions and flood-prone states.

Because these diseases spread rapidly and place enormous pressure on healthcare systems, the Health Ministry believes ensuring a steady supply of life-saving drugs is essential to India's disease-control strategy.

According to government data in possession of ETV Bharat, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Tripura emerged as the five states with the highest malaria burden in India during the last three years, while Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh, Manipur and Puducherry remained among the least affected.

Infographics for Malaria deaths in India (ETV Bharat)

The data further stated that among the worst-affected states, West Bengal remained the country’s leading malaria hotspot, reporting 23,428 cases in 2023, 19,497 in 2024 and 18,872 in 2025. Cases climbed steadily during the monsoon, peaking at 6,094 in September 2023, 5,510 in September 2024 and 4,020 in August 2025, before decreasing towards December, the government data in response to an ETV Bharat RTI query under Right To Information Act stated.

The vector borne disease also accounted for 142 total deaths across the country in the last three years with Maharashtra leading the list of states with 56 casualties followed by Mizoram (17), Odisha (14), Kerala (10), and Chhattisgarh (9) deaths.

Odisha continued to report one of the highest caseloads, recording 32,064 cases in 2023, 56,330 in 2024 and 37,665 in 2025. The state witnessed its highest monthly burden in August 2023 (8,016 cases), July 2024 (14,293) and June 2025 (11,916), indicating an early onset of seasonal transmission.

Jharkhand remained another major endemic state with 29,014 cases in 2023, 32,533 in 2024 and 31,035 in 2025. Monthly infections peaked in June 2023 (11,405 cases), September 2024 (5,264) and August 2025 (4,804).

Chhattisgarh reported 19,461 cases in 2023, 24,887 in 2024 and 18,497 in 2025. Its highest monthly caseload was recorded in July 2023 (4,047 cases), July 2024 (5,525) and June 2025 (4,374).