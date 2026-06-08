ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Joins Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY; Nationwide Rollout Of Flagship Health Scheme Is Now Complete

New Delhi: West Bengal on Monday became the 36th State and Union Territory to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), completing the nationwide rollout of the Centre's flagship health assurance programme.

The agreement was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Health Authority (NHA) and the West Bengal government's Department of Health and Family Welfare in the presence of Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and senior officials from both governments.

The development assumes political significance as West Bengal, which had remained outside the Centrally-sponsored scheme for years. The move also marks the culmination of the Centre's efforts to bring all states and Union Territories under the ambit of AB PM-JAY.

Nadda described the occasion as a "historic moment" in the country's journey towards universal health coverage. He said that since its launch in September 2018 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme has transformed access to healthcare for millions of poor and vulnerable citizens.

"Over 12 crore treatments worth over Rs 1.82 lakh crore have been provided under the programme across the country. The initiative has significantly reduced out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare, which has fallen from 64.6 per cent before 2018 to 43.4 per cent currently," Nadda said.

Nadda also highlighted findings published in The Lancet, stating that nearly 90 per cent of eligible cancer patients covered under the scheme were able to begin treatment within 30 days, demonstrating improved access to timely healthcare.

Nadda said West Bengal's inclusion would particularly benefit migrant workers from the state, who would now be able to access cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals across India through the portability feature of the scheme.

In remarks carrying a broader political message, Nadda said West Bengal possesses the potential to emerge as a major medical services hub in eastern India. He added that the state government could receive additional financial support from the Centre through the implementation of AB PM-JAY and other healthcare initiatives.

Nadda also praised West Bengal's recently launched HPV vaccination programme for adolescent girls aimed at preventing cervical cancer. "Over 33,000 girls have reportedly been vaccinated so far out of a target population of 7.65 lakh beneficiaries," he said.