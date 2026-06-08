West Bengal Joins Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY; Nationwide Rollout Of Flagship Health Scheme Is Now Complete
The state could receive additional financial support through AB PM-JAY and other healthcare initiatives, says JP Nadda.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
New Delhi: West Bengal on Monday became the 36th State and Union Territory to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), completing the nationwide rollout of the Centre's flagship health assurance programme.
The agreement was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Health Authority (NHA) and the West Bengal government's Department of Health and Family Welfare in the presence of Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and senior officials from both governments.
The development assumes political significance as West Bengal, which had remained outside the Centrally-sponsored scheme for years. The move also marks the culmination of the Centre's efforts to bring all states and Union Territories under the ambit of AB PM-JAY.
Nadda described the occasion as a "historic moment" in the country's journey towards universal health coverage. He said that since its launch in September 2018 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme has transformed access to healthcare for millions of poor and vulnerable citizens.
"Over 12 crore treatments worth over Rs 1.82 lakh crore have been provided under the programme across the country. The initiative has significantly reduced out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare, which has fallen from 64.6 per cent before 2018 to 43.4 per cent currently," Nadda said.
Nadda also highlighted findings published in The Lancet, stating that nearly 90 per cent of eligible cancer patients covered under the scheme were able to begin treatment within 30 days, demonstrating improved access to timely healthcare.
Nadda said West Bengal's inclusion would particularly benefit migrant workers from the state, who would now be able to access cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals across India through the portability feature of the scheme.
In remarks carrying a broader political message, Nadda said West Bengal possesses the potential to emerge as a major medical services hub in eastern India. He added that the state government could receive additional financial support from the Centre through the implementation of AB PM-JAY and other healthcare initiatives.
Nadda also praised West Bengal's recently launched HPV vaccination programme for adolescent girls aimed at preventing cervical cancer. "Over 33,000 girls have reportedly been vaccinated so far out of a target population of 7.65 lakh beneficiaries," he said.
Adhikari welcomed the implementation of the scheme and said it would provide financial protection and access to quality healthcare for nearly 1.24 crore eligible families in the state. Adhikari thanked the Centre for its support to West Bengal's healthcare sector and noted that Rs 527 crore had recently been released under the National Health Mission.
"Initiatives like PM-JAY and the Jan Aushadhi network would strengthen healthcare delivery and make affordable medicines accessible to poorer sections of society," Adhikari said.
He also highlighted the state's efforts in preventive healthcare, including the HPV vaccination drive and awareness campaigns under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.
According to Adhikari, over 80 per cent of elected representatives in the state have already been sensitised regarding tuberculosis elimination efforts.
Anupriya Patel said the implementation of AB PM-JAY in West Bengal would extend healthcare coverage to nearly six crore people across nearly 1.43 crore families. She noted that over 44 crore Ayushman Cards have already been generated nationally and over 12 crore hospital admissions have been authorised under the scheme.
Patel said the eastern and northeastern regions have emerged as major beneficiaries of the programme, accounting for nearly 15.5 crore beneficiaries.
NHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal said the total approved beneficiary base in West Bengal includes nearly 15.95 lakh families of senior citizens aged 70 years and above and nearly 3.03 lakh families of ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers.
According to Barnwal, the Centre's annual financial contribution towards implementing the scheme in West Bengal is expected to be nearly Rs 1,000 crore. He said the funding would strengthen the state's healthcare ecosystem while enabling greater utilisation of both public and private hospitals.
West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the scheme would eventually benefit nearly 11 crore people in the state by expanding access to quality healthcare services. Agarwal noted that beneficiaries would gain access to cashless treatment at more than 36,000 empanelled hospitals across the country.
Also Read
Bihar Cabinet Approves Implementation Of VB-G RAM G And PMFBY In State
Union Minister Nadda Promises Help For West Bengal’s Health Programs