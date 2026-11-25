West Bengal: In Race To Become Principal Opposition, Left Parties Active On Streets, TMC In Disarray
Judging by numbers, TMC remains the main opposition. But which TMC? ask Leftists, as they hit the streets to capitalise on growing disenchantment with BJP.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
By Sahajan Purakait
Kolkata: Nearly six-and-a-half months since Assembly election results for West Bengal were declared on May 4, the political equation on the ground in the state has changed dramatically. While the BJP is firmly ensconced in power, the opposition space looks near empty after the collapse of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) into rival factions.
It is in these ‘muddy waters’ that the once powerful CPI(M) has stepped in, smelling a whiff of opportunity for revival. While the TMC remains the primary opposition inside the House by sheer numbers, it is in disarray outside. This is where the CPI(M) and other Left parties have come in, both on the streets and across social media platforms, growing increasingly ‘vocal’ against the ruling BJP.
TMC In Disarray
In the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly, 80 candidates won on the TMC ticket, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. However, following the party’s electoral defeat, a large section of TMC MLAs and leaders rebelled, questioning the leadership — particularly that of Abhishek Banerjee.
Rejecting Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the legislative party leader appointed by Mamata, two-thirds of the TMC MLAs declared Ritabrata Banerjee — himself a CPI(M) reject — as their leader. So now, Ritabrata serves as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, with the TMC effectively split into two factions — one loyal to Mamata, the other to Ritabrata.
The answer to the question — which faction constitutes the ‘real’ TMC — now rests with the Election Commission, which has, for the time being, frozen the party’s name and symbol. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, two-thirds of the TMC’s MPs have "defected" to an obscure, little-known entity called the ‘NCPI’.
With the TMC in a state of disarray, Mamata Banerjee, who once relentlessly took to the streets to challenge her adversaries, has withdrawn into a shell, participating in only a handful of public meetings or rallies since May. Most of the time, she has been seen speaking out against the BJP via social media.
A Desperate CPI(M)
With their organisational strength having hit rock bottom since 2011, the CPI(M) — which has failed to secure any seats in the Lok Sabha or Assembly elections between 2019 and 2024, winning a single seat in the 2026 Assembly elections — is desperate to reclaim its space within the state’s opposition politics. Through door-to-door outreach with books in hand, the restoration of damaged bookstalls, and a series of protest programmes, the party is steadily increasing its visibility on the streets.
At present, it views itself as the true opposition in state politics. This is reflected in the remarks of the party's senior leader and Politburo member Ram Chandra Dome. According to him, while the TMC may technically occupy the opposition space in the Assembly, it is the Left parties that are playing the role of the genuine opposition in the state.
Because, he says, the identity of an opposition force cannot be defined solely by the number of its MLAs, but through its consistent stance against the government, sustained political programmes, and active movements.
Dome asserted that the Left has maintained its opposition to the BJP from the very beginning. He alleged that certain other opposition groups in the state have, at various times, adopted opportunistic positions. In such a climate, it is the Left that has upheld the space for genuine opposition politics.
He noted that the Left’s current objective is to further expand this space. According to him, rather than follow others, the Left seeks to move forward by centering its own principled positions and alternative vision. Commenting on the state of the TMC, he said it is unprecedented in the state’s political history for a party to occupy the opposition camp with such a large number of MLAs, while failing to play an effective role.
People Still Trust Mamata: Kunal
While the Mamata-faction of the TMC remains vocal on social media, questions are being raised about its presence on ground. The party, however, claims that public resentment toward the BJP government is growing, and support for Mamata once again gaining momentum.
Mamata faithful Kunal Ghosh said people are dissatisfied with the actions of both the BJP governments at the Centre and the state. He highlighted internal factionalism within the BJP, allegations against its MLAs, and conflicts between the party’s own legislators, to claim that many people now regret the absence of a Mamata Banerjee-led government.
He says the public now believes many of the problems they currently face would not have arisen under Mamata's administration, and asserts that people are pointing to the BJP government's actions — from using bulldozers against the poor, to lack of delivery of various public services — to draw comparisons between the current government and the one led by Mamata Banerjee.
According to the TMC leader, public anger has been further fuelled by the revelations about the role of the Election Commission in the party's electoral defeat, the exclusion of voters, and allegations of vote rigging. He believes that this growing dissatisfaction with the BJP is creating the ground for the party’s political comeback.
However, Kunal acknowledged the need to address the party's organisational weaknesses, and to "set the house in order" before any such comeback can occur. He noted that while differences of opinion may exist, at its core, the TMC remains a family. If it can correct its shortcomings and strengthen its organisation, the people of Bengal will once again place their trust in Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.
"Those who were treacherous or untrustworthy have left," he says. "But the genuine grassroots workers remain with Mamata Banerjee. Within the party, her word is final; everyone else is a footsoldier. Under her leadership, we are waging the real battle against the BJP."
In Kunal’s view, the party’s primary objectives for now are to secure liberation from BJP rule and to fortify the organisation. Moving forward, he said Mamata Banerjee’s leadership will give it political momentum, with Abhishek Banerjee eventually taking charge.
Another TMC leader and staunch Mamata supporter, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, said, "Mamata Banerjee resides in the hearts of people. The people of Bengal do not consider anyone other than Mamata Banerjee to be a true opponent of the BJP. I have nothing more to say."
"We Stand By The People": Ritabrata Camp
Meanwhile, Ritabrata faction leader Sabina Yasmin said, "These narratives are media creations. At the moment, we are the ones standing by the people. Do you see any other TMC leader out on the streets? Go to any locality — the people will tell you who is truly by their side! As for the CPI(M), I have no interest in discussing them."
"Opposition Vital In Democracy": BJP
BJP spokesperson Saptarshi Chowdhury said, "Those who have contested elections against the BJP, campaigned against it, and offered political opposition — they are the opposition forces."
He further remarked that the exact number of seats held is not the most significant factor. According to him, "The existence of an opposition is vital in a democracy; the role of the opposition is akin to the lungs of a democratic system. The greater the scope for diverse political views, criticism, and dissent, the healthier a democracy remains."
Will History Repeat Itself?
West Bengal has a precedent where a political party — other than the one holding the most seats — emerged as the "true" opposition, ahead of subsequent elections. During the Left Front era, the Congress was the primary opposition party. However, following the formation of the TMC in 1998, the Congress found itself increasingly sidelined, with Mamata Banerjee emerging as the most vocal critic of the CPI(M) on the ground.
By the 2001 Assembly elections, the TMC had become the principal opposition party. A decade later, it went on to form the government in the state.
Later, in the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP won only three seats, while the Congress served as the main opposition. Yet, the BJP had eclipsed both the CPI(M) and the Congress on the streets to become the "true" opposition in the state by the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Following the 2021 Assembly elections, it established itself as the state's primary opposition party.
Now, the question remains: Will history repeat itself in West Bengal's political landscape?
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