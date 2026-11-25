ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: In Race To Become Principal Opposition, Left Parties Active On Streets, TMC In Disarray

Kolkata: Nearly six-and-a-half months since Assembly election results for West Bengal were declared on May 4, the political equation on the ground in the state has changed dramatically. While the BJP is firmly ensconced in power, the opposition space looks near empty after the collapse of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) into rival factions.

It is in these ‘muddy waters’ that the once powerful CPI(M) has stepped in, smelling a whiff of opportunity for revival. While the TMC remains the primary opposition inside the House by sheer numbers, it is in disarray outside. This is where the CPI(M) and other Left parties have come in, both on the streets and across social media platforms, growing increasingly ‘vocal’ against the ruling BJP.

TMC In Disarray

In the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly, 80 candidates won on the TMC ticket, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. However, following the party’s electoral defeat, a large section of TMC MLAs and leaders rebelled, questioning the leadership — particularly that of Abhishek Banerjee.

Rejecting Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the legislative party leader appointed by Mamata, two-thirds of the TMC MLAs declared Ritabrata Banerjee — himself a CPI(M) reject — as their leader. So now, Ritabrata serves as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, with the TMC effectively split into two factions — one loyal to Mamata, the other to Ritabrata.

The answer to the question — which faction constitutes the ‘real’ TMC — now rests with the Election Commission, which has, for the time being, frozen the party’s name and symbol. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, two-thirds of the TMC’s MPs have "defected" to an obscure, little-known entity called the ‘NCPI’.

With the TMC in a state of disarray, Mamata Banerjee, who once relentlessly took to the streets to challenge her adversaries, has withdrawn into a shell, participating in only a handful of public meetings or rallies since May. Most of the time, she has been seen speaking out against the BJP via social media.

A Desperate CPI(M)

With their organisational strength having hit rock bottom since 2011, the CPI(M) — which has failed to secure any seats in the Lok Sabha or Assembly elections between 2019 and 2024, winning a single seat in the 2026 Assembly elections — is desperate to reclaim its space within the state’s opposition politics. Through door-to-door outreach with books in hand, the restoration of damaged bookstalls, and a series of protest programmes, the party is steadily increasing its visibility on the streets.

At present, it views itself as the true opposition in state politics. This is reflected in the remarks of the party's senior leader and Politburo member Ram Chandra Dome. According to him, while the TMC may technically occupy the opposition space in the Assembly, it is the Left parties that are playing the role of the genuine opposition in the state.

Because, he says, the identity of an opposition force cannot be defined solely by the number of its MLAs, but through its consistent stance against the government, sustained political programmes, and active movements.

Dome asserted that the Left has maintained its opposition to the BJP from the very beginning. He alleged that certain other opposition groups in the state have, at various times, adopted opportunistic positions. In such a climate, it is the Left that has upheld the space for genuine opposition politics.

He noted that the Left’s current objective is to further expand this space. According to him, rather than follow others, the Left seeks to move forward by centering its own principled positions and alternative vision. Commenting on the state of the TMC, he said it is unprecedented in the state’s political history for a party to occupy the opposition camp with such a large number of MLAs, while failing to play an effective role.

People Still Trust Mamata: Kunal

While the Mamata-faction of the TMC remains vocal on social media, questions are being raised about its presence on ground. The party, however, claims that public resentment toward the BJP government is growing, and support for Mamata once again gaining momentum.

Mamata faithful Kunal Ghosh said people are dissatisfied with the actions of both the BJP governments at the Centre and the state. He highlighted internal factionalism within the BJP, allegations against its MLAs, and conflicts between the party’s own legislators, to claim that many people now regret the absence of a Mamata Banerjee-led government.