ETV Bharat / bharat

Counting Of Votes In Bengal's Falta Assembly Repoll Underway

Women voters are in a queue as they wait to cast their vote at the polling station during the repolling for the Falta assembly constituency, in South 24 Parganas on Thursday. ( ANI )

Kolkata: Counting of votes for the repoll to the Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district is underway amid tight security, an Election Commission official said on Sunday. The counting of votes began at 8 am.

The repoll in all 285 booths of the constituency was conducted on May 21 after voting in the seat in South 24 Parganas district in the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 29 was countermanded following allegations of EVM tampering and irregularities. There will be a total of 21 rounds of counting.

"The counting is progressing peacefully. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre," a poll panel official said. The repoll saw more than 87 per cent of the 2.36 lakh electors turning up to vote. The Election Commission had doubled security arrangements for the repoll, deploying around 35 companies of central forces across the constituency to ensure the smooth conduct of voting.