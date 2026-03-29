ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: EC Releases Third Supplementary Voter List, No Details On Total Number Of Deletions

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India on Saturday published the third supplementary voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 2026. The poll panel, however, did not provide details on the total number of deletions or inclusions in the third list, which follows the publication of the second supplementary list on Friday night.

The commission had released the first supplementary list of 'Under Adjudication' voters on Monday (March 23) but remained tight-lipped on the number of deletions or the precise figure of cases disposed of on that list, drawing criticism from various quarters. According to an EC official, the "supplementary list" refers to an additional list of voters' names that are included after the publication of the final roll.

These typically cover newly enrolled voters, corrections in details, and names restored after verification. Alongside this, the office has also released corresponding deletion lists, which contain names removed due to reasons such as duplication, death, or shifting of residence.

Election officials said the phased publication of supplementary lists ensures that all eligible voters are included while maintaining the accuracy of the rolls ahead of upcoming electoral exercises.

"As directed by the court, the supplementary list will be published on a regular basis now,' the official said.