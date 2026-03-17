ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal CM Writes To CEC, Urges To Refrain From 'Unilateral' Transfer Of Key Officials

Kolkata: In the aftermath of a protest march against alleged artificial LPG crisis on Monday afternoon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) over transfer of the state's top officials just after the announcement of the Assembly elections dates. Later at night, Banerjee raised this issue in a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Citing the reason behind her letter, Banerjee said she was compelled to write regarding the recent orders on March 15 and 16 that directed the 'transfer and unilateral removal' of several senior officials, including Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and DGP.

"The decision for such sweeping transfers has been implemented without any allegations of rule violation, misconduct, or dereliction of duty in the conduct of elections, and without any specific or compelling justification," Banerjee wrote.

On Sunday night, hours after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly election dates, EC issued orders to transfer the state's top bureaucrats namely Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena from their posts. In a subsequent order issued on Monday, the Commission removed DGP Piyush Pandey, and Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Supratim Sarkar, from their respective positions.

Immediately after these orders, the state government issued a notification reshuffling several senior IPS officers. Citing constitutional provisions regarding election administration, the Chief Minister said that the exercise of the Election Commission's authority over officials engaged in election-related duties has historically been carried out in consultation with the state government.