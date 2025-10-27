ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In West Bengal Ahead Of SIR

Kolkata: Ahead of the forthcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) proposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the West Bengal government, on Monday, announced a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the state by transferring as many as 17 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers at one go.

The 17 bureaucrats whose transfers have been announced include 10 District Magistrates. The districts that will have new DMs, who will also act as District Election Officers, are North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Cooch Behar, Murshidabad, Purulia, Darjeeling, Malda, Birbhum, Jhargram, and East Midnapore.The Commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has also been changed.

The massive bureaucratic reshuffle was announced by the state Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department in the afternoon, a couple of hours before the press conference by the Chief Election Commissioner at New Delhi, where the dates for SIR for 2026 four poll-bound states, including West Bengal, and one poll-bound union territory, are expected to be announced.

Meanwhile, hours after the Election Commission announced SIR in 12 states including West Bengal, the state's minister and Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja on Monday criticised the exercise, calling it a politically motivated move and 'a backdoor entry for NRC'.

She also accused the BJP of spreading misinformation and interfering in matters concerning the ECI.

“BJP is trying to spread lies. Trinamool never said that the names of dead voters should remain on the voter list. What’s the special reason behind this that we don’t know! We are against SIR because of this unnecessary hurry. We ask questions to the Election Commission, but it’s the BJP that replies! If the 2024 voter list was correct, then why this change now? SIR is nothing but a backdoor entry for NRC,” Panja said.

File photo of WB Minister Shashi Panja (ETV Bharat)

Questioning the sudden urgency behind implementing the SIR, the minister added, “We opposed SIR because we questioned why it was being implemented in such haste and not with proper time and preparation. Why this rush to complete SIR within three months? It was done recently in Bihar; suppose they change this or that later, then what happens to the deadline? We questioned the Election Commission about this, but why does the BJP respond instead?”

Panja further argued that if the voter list used during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was deemed valid and credible across India, including West Bengal, there was no justification for conducting a new revision so soon.