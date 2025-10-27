Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In West Bengal Ahead Of SIR
At least 17 IAS officers including 10 District Magistrates have been transferred in the state.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2025 at 8:18 PM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of the forthcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) proposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the West Bengal government, on Monday, announced a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the state by transferring as many as 17 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers at one go.
The 17 bureaucrats whose transfers have been announced include 10 District Magistrates. The districts that will have new DMs, who will also act as District Election Officers, are North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Cooch Behar, Murshidabad, Purulia, Darjeeling, Malda, Birbhum, Jhargram, and East Midnapore.The Commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has also been changed.
The massive bureaucratic reshuffle was announced by the state Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department in the afternoon, a couple of hours before the press conference by the Chief Election Commissioner at New Delhi, where the dates for SIR for 2026 four poll-bound states, including West Bengal, and one poll-bound union territory, are expected to be announced.
Meanwhile, hours after the Election Commission announced SIR in 12 states including West Bengal, the state's minister and Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja on Monday criticised the exercise, calling it a politically motivated move and 'a backdoor entry for NRC'.
She also accused the BJP of spreading misinformation and interfering in matters concerning the ECI.
“BJP is trying to spread lies. Trinamool never said that the names of dead voters should remain on the voter list. What’s the special reason behind this that we don’t know! We are against SIR because of this unnecessary hurry. We ask questions to the Election Commission, but it’s the BJP that replies! If the 2024 voter list was correct, then why this change now? SIR is nothing but a backdoor entry for NRC,” Panja said.
Questioning the sudden urgency behind implementing the SIR, the minister added, “We opposed SIR because we questioned why it was being implemented in such haste and not with proper time and preparation. Why this rush to complete SIR within three months? It was done recently in Bihar; suppose they change this or that later, then what happens to the deadline? We questioned the Election Commission about this, but why does the BJP respond instead?”
Panja further argued that if the voter list used during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was deemed valid and credible across India, including West Bengal, there was no justification for conducting a new revision so soon.
“Our main question to the Election Commission was simple, if the voter list used for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was considered accurate and valid across India, including Bengal, then why can’t the same voter list be used for the Bengal Assembly elections in 2026?” she said.
The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, announced that it will implement a two-tier daily electoral administration system immediately after the notification for SIR is issued.
An officer of the rank of Additional CEO will review daily progress with District Magistrates, while officers at the Joint CEO level will coordinate with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to monitor the exercise across districts.
Important dates of #SIR at West Bengal.#SIR@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @PIBKolkata pic.twitter.com/Fp6d86k7Jh— CEO West Bengal (@CEOWestBengal) October 27, 2025
The Election Commission maintains that the SIR process aims to ensure the accuracy of the electoral roll, but the Trinamool continues to allege that it is an attempt to manipulate voter data and pave the way for divisive policies.
A few days back, a delegation of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) visited the office of the State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal and submitted a memorandum with demands for modification of the process of the impending Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.
The memorandum listed out 16-point demands like the inclusion of electoral rolls since 2002 till that of the Assembly election in 2021 as probative evidence of eligibility and citizenship of a voter if a large population of electors cannot be mapped in the 2002 voters’ list.
The last SIR of the voters’ list in West Bengal was conducted in 2002, and during the recent SIR in Bihar, the electoral list of its last SIR in 2003 was used as a reference point for the submission of identification documents for the SIR of 2025.
The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal will hold a press conference over the Special Intensive Revision of voter roll in the state on Wednesday.
With Agency Inputs
Also Read
Bengal Assembly Polls: ECI To Hold Meetings With Central And State Agencies Next Month