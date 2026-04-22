Bengal Braces For April 23 Showdown: Heavyweights Take On Defectors In Strongholds In Phase-1 Polls For 152 Seats
As per official figures, a total of 18,499,496 male voters, 17,577,210 female voters, and 465 third-gender electors are eligible to cast their votes in Phase-1.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
Kolkata: The first phase of voting for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections is set to take place on Thursday, April 23. Voting will be held in 152 constituencies across all districts of North Bengal, including the hills, as well as Murshidabad, Jhargram, both Medinipur districts, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum.
Let's take a look at the prospects of the 15 heavyweight candidates in Phase-1 elections.
Of the total 1,478 candidates contesting across the 152 seats in phase one, the spotlight is firmly on several high-profile figures. Here's an analysis of their chances of securing victory.
Suvendu Vs Pabitra Kar In Nandigram
In the previous election, Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this high-stakes constituency. This time, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Pabitra Kar, who was once a close associate of Suvendu, against him.
Kar secured the nomination after defecting from the BJP to the TMC just days before the election. However, given the BJP's lead of over 8,000 votes in Nandigram during the Lok Sabha polls, doubts remain about the TMC's chances of winning this seat.
Adhir Ranjan Faces A Challenge In Baharampur Bastion
Following his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections two years ago, Congress heavyweight Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is making a bid to become an MLA. His return to the electoral arena faces challenges from sitting BJP MLA Subrata Maitra and TMC candidate Narugopal Mukherjee.
Despite the hurdles, Chowdhury has launched a robust campaign and is still considered the favourite in Baharampur.
Dilip Ghosh Eyes Win In Kharagpur Sadar
The “son of the soil” has returned to his stronghold. After a decade, Dilip Ghosh is contesting the assembly elections from Kharagpur Sadar. He is widely viewed as having the strongest winning potential among BJP candidates in Paschim Medinipur. Ghosh, the former state BJP president, is determined to recover from his Lok Sabha defeat and has campaigned aggressively against TMC's Pradip Sarkar.
Udayan Guha Favourite In Dinhata
North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha is contesting from Dinhata. He previously lost this seat by a narrow margin to Nisith Pramanik but reclaimed it with a record margin in a subsequent by-election. This time, he faces a challenge from BJP candidate Ajay Roy, making this a closely watched battle.
Nisith Pramanik's Comeback Bid In Mathabhanga
Former Union Minister of State Nisith Pramanik is seeking a political comeback after a disappointing loss in the Lok Sabha elections. He is up against TMC's Sablu Barman in Mathabhanga. Given that the BJP won this seat with over 53 percent of the vote previously, Pramanik's victory appears highly likely.
Manas Bhunia (TMC) Contests From Sabang
Sabang in Paschim Medinipur is known as Manas Bhunia's fortress, and he is contesting from there once again.
Ashoke Dinda From Moyna
Former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda is vying for a return to the assembly, facing a direct contest against TMC's Chandan Mandal.
Agnimitra Paul From Asansol Dakshin
Agnimitra Paul, who became an MLA for the first time by defeating TMC heavyweight Saayoni Ghosh, is fighting from Asansol Dakshin. She faces a tough fight against former TMC MLA Tapas Banerjee.
Malay Ghatak (TMC) From Asansol Uttar
Heavyweight TMC minister Malay Ghatak is contesting again, this time against BJP's Krishnendu Mukherjee, setting the stage for a difficult battle.
Ex-Athlete Swapna Barman From Rajganj
Asian Games gold medalist Swapna Barman has joined the TMC and is making her electoral debut. Her opponent is BJP's Dinesh Sarkar. The TMC has taken a significant risk by denying a ticket to three-time MLA Khageswar Roy in favour of Barman, making this a race to watch.
Arpita Ghosh From Balurghat
Former MP Arpita Ghosh, who suffered a setback after losing to Sukanta Majumdar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is fighting for an assembly seat for the first time. She faces BJP candidate Bidyut Roy in Balurghat, a seat previously won by the BJP. Ghosh faces a substantial challenge here.
Mausam Benazir Noor From Sujapur
After leaving the TMC for Congress, Mausam Benazir Noor is entering the assembly poll fray. She faces TMC's Abdur Rahim Boxi, who won the seat with a massive 68 percent vote share last time. Ashis Das is the BJP candidate. The dynamics in this constituency have completely shifted, making it anyone's game.
Jitendra Tiwari From Pandaveswar
Jitendra Tiwari of the BJP is once again contesting against TMC's Narendranath Chakraborty in Pandaveswar. Having lost by a mere 2,500 votes in the 2021 elections, Tiwari is seen as a strong contender this time, backed by an impressive campaign. However, sitting TMC MLA Chakraborty is also putting up a strong fight.
Gautam Deb From Siliguri
This constituency features a highly anticipated clash between sitting BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh and TMC mayor Gautam Deb. Deb, the state's North Bengal Development Minister, is looking to bounce back after losing from the Dabgram-Phulbari seat last time. The key question is whether Deb can reduce the BJP's significant lead in this constituency, a scenario local observers suggest would require an upset.
Ex-Cricketer Shib Sankar Paul From Tufanganj
Former Bengal cricket star Shib Sankar Paul is contesting on a TMC ticket from Tufanganj, facing sitting BJP MLA Malati Rava Roy. Mathematically, Paul's victory seems difficult, as the BJP secured nearly 55 percent of the vote here last time, while the TMC failed to reach the 40 percent mark.
Tight Security
According to official figures to date, 36,077,171 electors are eligible to cast their votes in this phase. Of these, 18,499,496 are male voters, 17,577,210 are female voters, and 465 are third-gender electors.
Apprehending possible tensions, the Election Commission has stepped up security arrangements ahead of polling. More than 8,000 booths have been identified as super-sensitive for the first phase, with enhanced deployment of central forces, surveillance teams and quick response units. Authorities said these measures are aimed at ensuring free, fair and peaceful voting. Strict surveillance has been ordered in the border areas, and some areas have been sealed to avoid any untoward incidents.
The outcome of these 15 key contests will serve as the primary indicator of whether the anti-incumbency "undercurrent" or the ruling party's "development pitch" has more resonance with the rural and semi-urban electorate of Bengal.
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