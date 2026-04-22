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Bengal Braces For April 23 Showdown: Heavyweights Take On Defectors In Strongholds In Phase-1 Polls For 152 Seats

Kolkata: The first phase of voting for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections is set to take place on Thursday, April 23. Voting will be held in 152 constituencies across all districts of North Bengal, including the hills, as well as Murshidabad, Jhargram, both Medinipur districts, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum.

Let's take a look at the prospects of the 15 heavyweight candidates in Phase-1 elections.

Of the total 1,478 candidates contesting across the 152 seats in phase one, the spotlight is firmly on several high-profile figures. Here's an analysis of their chances of securing victory.

Suvendu Vs Pabitra Kar In Nandigram

In the previous election, Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this high-stakes constituency. This time, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Pabitra Kar, who was once a close associate of Suvendu, against him.

Kar secured the nomination after defecting from the BJP to the TMC just days before the election. However, given the BJP's lead of over 8,000 votes in Nandigram during the Lok Sabha polls, doubts remain about the TMC's chances of winning this seat.

Adhir Ranjan Faces A Challenge In Baharampur Bastion

Following his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections two years ago, Congress heavyweight Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is making a bid to become an MLA. His return to the electoral arena faces challenges from sitting BJP MLA Subrata Maitra and TMC candidate Narugopal Mukherjee.

Despite the hurdles, Chowdhury has launched a robust campaign and is still considered the favourite in Baharampur.

Heavy security deployment in West Bengal (File/PTI)

Dilip Ghosh Eyes Win In Kharagpur Sadar

The “son of the soil” has returned to his stronghold. After a decade, Dilip Ghosh is contesting the assembly elections from Kharagpur Sadar. He is widely viewed as having the strongest winning potential among BJP candidates in Paschim Medinipur. Ghosh, the former state BJP president, is determined to recover from his Lok Sabha defeat and has campaigned aggressively against TMC's Pradip Sarkar.

Udayan Guha Favourite In Dinhata

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha is contesting from Dinhata. He previously lost this seat by a narrow margin to Nisith Pramanik but reclaimed it with a record margin in a subsequent by-election. This time, he faces a challenge from BJP candidate Ajay Roy, making this a closely watched battle.

Nisith Pramanik's Comeback Bid In Mathabhanga

Former Union Minister of State Nisith Pramanik is seeking a political comeback after a disappointing loss in the Lok Sabha elections. He is up against TMC's Sablu Barman in Mathabhanga. Given that the BJP won this seat with over 53 percent of the vote previously, Pramanik's victory appears highly likely.

Manas Bhunia (TMC) Contests From Sabang

Sabang in Paschim Medinipur is known as Manas Bhunia's fortress, and he is contesting from there once again.

Ashoke Dinda From Moyna

Former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda is vying for a return to the assembly, facing a direct contest against TMC's Chandan Mandal.