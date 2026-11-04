ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: Behind Petrapole Border Trade Halt; Labour Dispute & BJP Leaders' Rift

Bongaon: The border trade with Bangladesh via Petrapole near Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district has been disrupted for about 36 hours because of a dispute over the distribution of loading and unloading work among labour organisations, affecting freight movement at India’s busiest land port. The disruption has also triggered protests by workers and their families in the surrounding areas of North 24 Parganas.

The dispute reportedly involves rival organisations, the BJP-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the CPI(M)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other labour organisations, including the Trinamool-backed INTUTC.

Old Vs New: As In Electoral Politics, So In Labour Unions

Soon after the change of government in the state, members of the INTUTC, fearing loss of work, began joining the BMS. Much like the 'old' vs 'new' TMC and BJP in state politics, this led to a rift between 'new' BMS and 'old' BMS.

The disagreement escalated after competing decisions were made on the share of work to be allocated to different groups at the Petrapole land port.

It began after state Food Minister Ashok Kirtania, on October 26, held a meeting with the Land Ports Authority manager and BMS representatives at Petrapole. Under the arrangement said to have been agreed upon at that meeting, BMS workers were to receive 78 per cent of the work, while workers from other unions were to receive the balance 22 per cent.

Kirtania allocated 50 per cent of the work to old BMS members, with the rest 28 per cent allocated to BMS going to the newbies. The remaining 22 per cent work was to go to members of CITU and other labour organisations.

Minister Vs Minister: Control Over BMS, Matua Politics

However, the uneasy truce between different groups broke down after Union MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, visited Petrapole on November 2, and reallocated work.

There are allegations that Union Minister Thakur and state Minister Kirtania have been at loggerheads over control of the BMS workers’ union at Petrapole since the change of government. Thakur, who serves as the Sanghadhipati (head) of the Matua Mahasangha, wields significant influence in areas with a high concentration of Matua voters, including North 24 Parganas. But the state minister Kirtaniya is also an influential Matua leader. Whether Matua politics was at the origin of the conflict between the two leaders, or control over Petrapole BMS, effectively this rift has brought border trade to a standstill.