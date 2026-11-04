West Bengal: Behind Petrapole Border Trade Halt; Labour Dispute & BJP Leaders' Rift
Whether Matua politics, or trade union control, was behind Ashok Kirtania's fight with Shantanu Thakur, border trade has come to a standstill, reports Bapi Mondal.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Bongaon: The border trade with Bangladesh via Petrapole near Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district has been disrupted for about 36 hours because of a dispute over the distribution of loading and unloading work among labour organisations, affecting freight movement at India’s busiest land port. The disruption has also triggered protests by workers and their families in the surrounding areas of North 24 Parganas.
The dispute reportedly involves rival organisations, the BJP-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the CPI(M)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other labour organisations, including the Trinamool-backed INTUTC.
Old Vs New: As In Electoral Politics, So In Labour Unions
Soon after the change of government in the state, members of the INTUTC, fearing loss of work, began joining the BMS. Much like the 'old' vs 'new' TMC and BJP in state politics, this led to a rift between 'new' BMS and 'old' BMS.
The disagreement escalated after competing decisions were made on the share of work to be allocated to different groups at the Petrapole land port.
It began after state Food Minister Ashok Kirtania, on October 26, held a meeting with the Land Ports Authority manager and BMS representatives at Petrapole. Under the arrangement said to have been agreed upon at that meeting, BMS workers were to receive 78 per cent of the work, while workers from other unions were to receive the balance 22 per cent.
Kirtania allocated 50 per cent of the work to old BMS members, with the rest 28 per cent allocated to BMS going to the newbies. The remaining 22 per cent work was to go to members of CITU and other labour organisations.
Minister Vs Minister: Control Over BMS, Matua Politics
However, the uneasy truce between different groups broke down after Union MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, visited Petrapole on November 2, and reallocated work.
There are allegations that Union Minister Thakur and state Minister Kirtania have been at loggerheads over control of the BMS workers’ union at Petrapole since the change of government. Thakur, who serves as the Sanghadhipati (head) of the Matua Mahasangha, wields significant influence in areas with a high concentration of Matua voters, including North 24 Parganas. But the state minister Kirtaniya is also an influential Matua leader. Whether Matua politics was at the origin of the conflict between the two leaders, or control over Petrapole BMS, effectively this rift has brought border trade to a standstill.
During his visit, Thakur announced that old BMS members would continue to get 50 per cent of the work as before, but reduced the share of the new BMS to 20 per cent, while the share of CITU and other unions was raised to 30 per cent. The alleged infighting between old and new BMS members that erupted soon after, brought all cargo loading and unloading operations to a standstill for the past three days hours, disrupting cross-border trade.
Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) authorities claimed that the problem has till now not impacted import and export operations. After remaining suspended since Monday morning, loading and unloading operations at the Petrapole land port resumed at night. At this point, members of other labour unions arrived and staged a protest, claiming that many people at the border have lost their jobs following Thakur's announcement.
Trade Comes To A Halt Under Double Engine Sarkar
Once again, loading and unloading operations stopped till Tuesday evening. Numerous freight trucks are currently parked along the roadside near the Petrapole port. Many believe the disruption to international import-export operations could have an impact on the national economy.
Following a meeting with Shantanu Thakur on Monday, BMS leader Rajib Goswami said, "The meeting mentioned two BMS unions — one with 150 workers, the other with 300. However, we are unaware of how two separate BMS unions came to exist."
Thakur said, "Upon learning of the issues at the port, I held a meeting with all stakeholders. We have reached a resolution. Everyone must abide by the Central government's regulations."
Without explicitly naming him, he addressed state minister Kirtaniya, saying, "Petrapole port falls under the purview of the Central government; it will be overseen by a representative of the Central government. No leader can simply come here and act as they please. No new 'leaders' will be allowed to emerge at Petrapole."
With the BJP currently in power at both the Centre and the state, the much-touted 'double-engine' government is now in operation in the state. Yet, a dispute between two ministers — one from the Centre, another from the state — has created obstacles for international trade.
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