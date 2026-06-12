ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Assembly To Go Paperless In 100 Days, Broadcast Sessions Live

Kolkata: Ahead of the Budget Session of the state Legislature, which will commence on June 18, Speaker Rathindranath Basu announced a series of initiatives at a press conference on Thursday, aimed at making the Assembly modern, transparent, and closer to the general public.

Upon returning to Kolkata after attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Zone-2 conference in Chandigarh, the Basu unveiled the blueprint for a raft of reforms within the Assembly. The most significant among these are transforming the West Bengal Legislative Assembly into a fully paperless 'E-Vidhan Sabha' within the next 100 days, and a move to broadcast all House proceedings live, starting with the upcoming session.

The Speaker noted that the Chandigarh conference was attended by representatives from states and Union Territories like Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab, alongside Assembly Speakers from eight states. Detailed discussions were held regarding the long-term goal of building Viksit Bharat by 2047, and the pivotal role of lawmakers in this journey.

All parties acknowledged the urgent need to make the nation's legislatures more data-driven, modern, and citizen-friendly, to tackle contemporary challenges like Artificial Intelligence (AI), the expansion of digital technology, cybersecurity, and climate change.

Echoing the core message of the conference, the Speaker said, "The greater the participation of the common people in the democratic process, the faster will be the development of society. We must move towards the future by treating rights and duties as complementary to one another."

With this objective in mind, the Speaker announced that the process of fully digitising the State Assembly is being launched on a war footing. A central Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding this initiative has already been signed, and West Bengal has become the 33rd state to join this list.

The new 'e-Vidhan Sabha' will completely eliminate the use of paper in the Assembly's daily operations. Instead, legislators will have tablets at their disposal. The general public will be able to view all Assembly questions, answers, and debates directly via a mobile app or website. They can also pose questions directly to their local MLAs and submit their valuable opinions and suggestions regarding legislative matters.