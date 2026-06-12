West Bengal Assembly To Go Paperless In 100 Days, Broadcast Sessions Live
Speaker Rathindranath Basu announces moves "to ensure every activity of the Assembly reaches Bengal's households transparently", reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of the Budget Session of the state Legislature, which will commence on June 18, Speaker Rathindranath Basu announced a series of initiatives at a press conference on Thursday, aimed at making the Assembly modern, transparent, and closer to the general public.
Upon returning to Kolkata after attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Zone-2 conference in Chandigarh, the Basu unveiled the blueprint for a raft of reforms within the Assembly. The most significant among these are transforming the West Bengal Legislative Assembly into a fully paperless 'E-Vidhan Sabha' within the next 100 days, and a move to broadcast all House proceedings live, starting with the upcoming session.
The Speaker noted that the Chandigarh conference was attended by representatives from states and Union Territories like Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab, alongside Assembly Speakers from eight states. Detailed discussions were held regarding the long-term goal of building Viksit Bharat by 2047, and the pivotal role of lawmakers in this journey.
All parties acknowledged the urgent need to make the nation's legislatures more data-driven, modern, and citizen-friendly, to tackle contemporary challenges like Artificial Intelligence (AI), the expansion of digital technology, cybersecurity, and climate change.
Echoing the core message of the conference, the Speaker said, "The greater the participation of the common people in the democratic process, the faster will be the development of society. We must move towards the future by treating rights and duties as complementary to one another."
With this objective in mind, the Speaker announced that the process of fully digitising the State Assembly is being launched on a war footing. A central Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding this initiative has already been signed, and West Bengal has become the 33rd state to join this list.
The new 'e-Vidhan Sabha' will completely eliminate the use of paper in the Assembly's daily operations. Instead, legislators will have tablets at their disposal. The general public will be able to view all Assembly questions, answers, and debates directly via a mobile app or website. They can also pose questions directly to their local MLAs and submit their valuable opinions and suggestions regarding legislative matters.
Basu said, "We have set a target to complete the 'e-Vidhan Sabha' implementation within the next 100 days. Not only will this vastly enhance transparency and speed of administrative work, but also significantly bridge the gap between public representatives and common people."
The Speaker also emphasised upon enhancing the capabilities of public representatives. Expressing a mix of concern and optimism, he noted that the current Assembly includes over 200 first-time MLAs who lack sufficient experience regarding parliamentary norms, rules, and procedures. To address this gap, a two-day training camp is being organised for these new MLAs, immediately after the conclusion of the Budget Session. Veteran Speakers and parliamentary experts from across the country will conduct sessions to instruct the new MLAs on parliamentary conduct.
Basu also announced several initiatives to make the Assembly a tangible experience for the general public. For the upcoming session, 100 students from a school in Alipurduar have been invited to witness the proceedings. To foster awareness, 50 senior citizens and law college students will also attend the sessions on various days to observe the proceedings from the visitors' gallery.
The Assembly's museum — housed within the ancient, historic building and previously accessible to researchers — will now be opened to the general public under specific guidelines. Plans are also being formulated to organise aesthetic and cultural events in the Assembly corridors to foster a closer connection between the legislature and the people.
A major highlight of the Budget Session will be its live-streaming. The Speaker said the decision was reached with the full support of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. He said he has also sought written suggestions from journalists to address their long-standing infrastructural grievances.
Assuring positive measures to improve the working environment for the media, the Speaker said, "The people are paramount. Our primary obligation is to ensure that every activity of the Assembly reaches Bengal's households transparently, through unhindered media access." The Assembly Secretariat has already been directed to finalise all administrative preparations for the immediate implementation of these directives and decisions.
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