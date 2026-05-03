West Bengal Assembly Polls: VVPAT Slips Related To Mock Polls, Says Election Commission Of India
The poll panel has informed that it initiated a probe into the matter. Reports Santu Das
Published : May 3, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid purported videos of voter verifiable paper audit trial (VVPAT) slips of a polling booth were reportedly found scattered on the streets of a Assembly Constituency under the 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday categorically stated these paper slips are related to mock poll and are not related to the actual poll conducted on poll day.
The poll panel has informed that it initiated a probe into the matter. Notably, the videos surfaced a day prior to the counting of votes of West Bengal Assembly polls. The counting of votes will start at 8 AM on Monday, May 4, 2026.
Clearing air over the controversy, the District Election Officer in 24 Parganas district while referring to reported VVPAT slips found in Noapara Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, in a X post wrote, "Upon examination, it has been found that the VVPAT paper slips shown are related to mock poll done before poll day and are not related to the actual poll conducted on poll day."
A detailed enquiry has been initiated, and a formal complaint has been lodged for verification and action, it said. Assembly elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal were held in two phases. The first phase was held on April 23 and the second and final phase on April 29.
According to the data of the Election Commission of India, the first recorded 93.19% voter turnout, while the second phase stood at 91.66%. The combined poll-percentage over the two-phases stands at 92.47%.
It may be mentioned that previously, the highest poll-participation in West Bengal was recorded at 84.72% in 2011 Assembly polls. Earlier on Saturday, the ECI on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on 29th April Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal, directed that fresh poll shall be conducted in all the 285 polling stations, including Auxiliary polling stations.
"Fresh Poll in all polling stations will be conducted between 7 AM to 6 PM on 21st May. Counting of votes will take place on 24th May," it added.
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