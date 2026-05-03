ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Assembly Polls: VVPAT Slips Related To Mock Polls, Says Election Commission Of India

New Delhi: Amid purported videos of voter verifiable paper audit trial (VVPAT) slips of a polling booth were reportedly found scattered on the streets of a Assembly Constituency under the 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday categorically stated these paper slips are related to mock poll and are not related to the actual poll conducted on poll day.

The poll panel has informed that it initiated a probe into the matter. Notably, the videos surfaced a day prior to the counting of votes of West Bengal Assembly polls. The counting of votes will start at 8 AM on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Clearing air over the controversy, the District Election Officer in 24 Parganas district while referring to reported VVPAT slips found in Noapara Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, in a X post wrote, "Upon examination, it has been found that the VVPAT paper slips shown are related to mock poll done before poll day and are not related to the actual poll conducted on poll day."