ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Polls: PM Modi To Interact With BJP's Booth-Level Workers On Tuesday

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with booth-level workers of the BJP on Tuesday as part of the party's campaign for the West Bengal assembly polls. The interaction will happen via the NaMo App under the "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" (my booth is strongest) programme, a BJP leader said.

"The PM is scheduled to address booth-level party workers at 4 pm on Tuesday," he said.

During recent poll rallies, Modi slammed the ruling TMC for allegedly indulging in appeasement politics, infiltration and corruption, and promised the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for Matuas and central welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat health programme, in the state.