ETV Bharat / bharat

Phase-1 Polling Signals 'Wave Of Change', BJP's Victory In Bengal, Says PM Modi

In this image posted on April 24, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during a campaign for the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Dum Dum, North 24 Parganas district. ( @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo )

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the “wave of change” in West Bengal has become evident in the first phase of polling and asserted that the support shown in "favour of the BJP" sounded the conch shell of its victory in the assembly elections.

Addressing a rally at Panihati under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas, Modi alleged that the ruling TMC had “crushed the temple of democracy” in Bengal through “dictatorship”, but said that the people of the state began to “reconstruct” it through their mandate.

“The wave of change that had been visible in Bengal for a long time — yesterday’s first phase of voting has put its seal on it. The support shown yesterday in favour of the BJP has sounded the conch shell of its victory,” he said.

Nearly 92 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors turned up to vote in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls on Thursday. “In Bengal, where the TMC had crushed the temple of democracy with its dictatorship, people have started reconstructing the temple of democracy. Now, in the second phase, you have to unfurl the victory flag over this temple,” the Prime Minister said.