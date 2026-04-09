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PM Urges Voters To Oust 'Nirmam' TMC Govt From Bengal; Promises Six Guarantees If BJP Wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Haldia, West Bengal, on April 9, 2026 ( PTI )

By PTI 3 Min Read

Haldia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for its alleged misrule and appealed to voters to oust the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power in the upcoming assembly polls. Addressing a gathering in Haldia, the backyard of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the prime minister claimed the ruling dispensation in the state was "pulling Bengal back" and promised six guarantees to the people once the BJP wins the polls. He promised that a BJP government in the state will replace the TMC's reign of 'Bhoy' (fear) with that of 'Bharosa' (trust), while all public servants will be made accountable to the people. Modi also pledged that the BJP will reopen all files on corruption and crimes against women "that the TMC has suppressed," and all leaders involved in graft will be jailed. "Government facilities will be made available to all genuine citizens, and infiltrators will not be allowed to stay in this country," Modi told the gathering. He also promised that once the BJP forms a government in the state, "we will implement 7th Pay Commission for state employees, teachers and those working in related sectors".