ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Has Won Wherever Voter Turnout Was High Says PM Modi

Krishnanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the people of West Bengal for their massive turnout in the ongoing first phase of assembly elections so far, and called the vote figures indicative of an “overwhelming mandate for change”. Addressing a poll rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Modi asserted that violence during the assembly polls remained at a minimum in 50 years.

"Violence was kept at a minimum in the last 50 years of poll history in Bengal. The information I have received so far makes me certain that this is going to be a mandate for a change,” the PM said. He claimed the BJP has won decisive victories whenever people turned up to vote in overwhelming numbers.

Bengal has recorded an average voter turnout of 62.18 per cent till 1 pm. Reports of sporadic violence were received from some pockets of the state during the first few hours of polls in 152 assembly seats. Taking a jibe at the ruling party over the 'jhalmuri' episode, he said while he savoured the snack, the TMC "felt the heat of chillies".