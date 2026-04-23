West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Has Won Wherever Voter Turnout Was High Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of West Bengal for their massive turnout in the ongoing first phase of the assembly elections
Published : April 23, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Krishnanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the people of West Bengal for their massive turnout in the ongoing first phase of assembly elections so far, and called the vote figures indicative of an “overwhelming mandate for change”. Addressing a poll rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Modi asserted that violence during the assembly polls remained at a minimum in 50 years.
"Violence was kept at a minimum in the last 50 years of poll history in Bengal. The information I have received so far makes me certain that this is going to be a mandate for a change,” the PM said. He claimed the BJP has won decisive victories whenever people turned up to vote in overwhelming numbers.
Krishnanagar is voicing strong discontent against TMC’s misgovernance and lack of accountability. People are tired of its corruption and inefficiency.@BJP4Bengal https://t.co/hO5TbSO9Oz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2026
Bengal has recorded an average voter turnout of 62.18 per cent till 1 pm. Reports of sporadic violence were received from some pockets of the state during the first few hours of polls in 152 assembly seats. Taking a jibe at the ruling party over the 'jhalmuri' episode, he said while he savoured the snack, the TMC "felt the heat of chillies".
Addressed a massive rally in Krishnanagar. Here, like in all other parts of West Bengal, people are fed up of TMC.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2026
I’m certain that this time, TMC won’t open its account in many districts of the state. pic.twitter.com/zqwZ82Ui9j
“I had 'jhalmuri' in Bengal, but it seems that the TMC leaders are feeling the heat of the chillies,” Modi said.
On his earlier promises of “six poll guarantees” for the state, the PM pledged a fresh set of 10 Modi-ki-guarantees aimed at the uplift and welfare of women and children of Bengal.
“Modi-ki-guarantee automatically means the fulfilment of those guarantees,” he said.
Modi claimed, "This time, the TMC will not even open an account in many districts of Bengal. There is a need to end TMC's mantra of supporting infiltrators that endanger our land."
“The granting of citizenship under CAA will receive a fillip after the BJP assumes power in Bengal. All such refugees will be granted citizenship papers like any other citizen of this country,” the PM assured.