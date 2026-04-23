ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Has Won Wherever Voter Turnout Was High Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of West Bengal for their massive turnout in the ongoing first phase of the assembly elections

PM MODI WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Krishnanagar on April 23, 2026 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Krishnanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the people of West Bengal for their massive turnout in the ongoing first phase of assembly elections so far, and called the vote figures indicative of an “overwhelming mandate for change”. Addressing a poll rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Modi asserted that violence during the assembly polls remained at a minimum in 50 years.

"Violence was kept at a minimum in the last 50 years of poll history in Bengal. The information I have received so far makes me certain that this is going to be a mandate for a change,” the PM said. He claimed the BJP has won decisive victories whenever people turned up to vote in overwhelming numbers.

Bengal has recorded an average voter turnout of 62.18 per cent till 1 pm. Reports of sporadic violence were received from some pockets of the state during the first few hours of polls in 152 assembly seats. Taking a jibe at the ruling party over the 'jhalmuri' episode, he said while he savoured the snack, the TMC "felt the heat of chillies".

“I had 'jhalmuri' in Bengal, but it seems that the TMC leaders are feeling the heat of the chillies,” Modi said.

On his earlier promises of “six poll guarantees” for the state, the PM pledged a fresh set of 10 Modi-ki-guarantees aimed at the uplift and welfare of women and children of Bengal.

“Modi-ki-guarantee automatically means the fulfilment of those guarantees,” he said.

Modi claimed, "This time, the TMC will not even open an account in many districts of Bengal. There is a need to end TMC's mantra of supporting infiltrators that endanger our land."

“The granting of citizenship under CAA will receive a fillip after the BJP assumes power in Bengal. All such refugees will be granted citizenship papers like any other citizen of this country,” the PM assured.

  1. Also Read
  2. ETV Bharat Ground Report: Jangipur In Murshidabad A Major Challenge For ECI
  3. West Bengal Assembly Elections: Clashes Break Out Between AJUP, TMC Workers In Murshidabad
  4. TMC Accuses Police Of Acting In BJP's Favour In Nandigram, Suvendu Alleges Voter Intimidation

TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
PM MODI KRISHNANAGAR RALLY
MODI IN BENGAL
TMC
PM MODI WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.