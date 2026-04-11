ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Govt In Bengal Will Speed Up CAA Implementation, Infiltrators Must Leave: Modi

Katwa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sharpened the BJP's pitch on infiltration and welfare in poll-bound West Bengal and promised that the process of granting citizenship to Matua and Namasudra refugee families will speed up once the party comes to power.

Addressing a rally at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, Modi said the BJP had brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to grant citizenship to refugees and accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of trying to spread fear among them.

"I want to tell the Matua and Namasudra refugee families that they are under the protection of the country's Constitution. Modi enacted the CAA law so that Matua, Namasudra, and all refugees get citizenship," he said.

The PM also said, "After the BJP government is formed, the process of granting citizenship under CAA will be accelerated for all eligible applicants."