ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 1586 Candidates File Nomination Papers For 1st Phase

Kolkata: Monday was the last day to file nominations for the first phase of the Assembly West Bengal. According to data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1,586 candidates have filed their nomination papers for 152 Assembly constituencies in the first phase of voting, scheduled for April 23.

During the previous 2021 Assembly elections, voting in the state was conducted in eight phases. However, the ECI has decided to conduct the elections in the state in just two phases this time.

According to sources within the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), while the actual number of candidates stands at 1,586, the Election Commission has received a total of 2,308 nomination papers. This discrepancy arises because, under electoral regulations, a single candidate is permitted to file nomination papers in multiple constituencies.

Candidates typically take this extra precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of their nomination being rejected on technical grounds. Consequently, the number of nomination papers filed has significantly exceeded the actual number of candidates.

ECI sources have confirmed that the scrutiny process — the examination of the nomination papers — has already commenced. Any nomination papers found to contain errors or discrepancies among the large volume submitted will be rejected.

Candidates have until April 9 to withdraw their nominations, should they choose to do so. According to officials involved in the electoral process, the final count of candidates typically decreases somewhat only after the deadlines for scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations have passed.