West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 1586 Candidates File Nomination Papers For 1st Phase
Voting in the first phase of the Assembly Elections in West Bengal will take place on April 23.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
Kolkata: Monday was the last day to file nominations for the first phase of the Assembly West Bengal. According to data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1,586 candidates have filed their nomination papers for 152 Assembly constituencies in the first phase of voting, scheduled for April 23.
During the previous 2021 Assembly elections, voting in the state was conducted in eight phases. However, the ECI has decided to conduct the elections in the state in just two phases this time.
According to sources within the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), while the actual number of candidates stands at 1,586, the Election Commission has received a total of 2,308 nomination papers. This discrepancy arises because, under electoral regulations, a single candidate is permitted to file nomination papers in multiple constituencies.
Candidates typically take this extra precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of their nomination being rejected on technical grounds. Consequently, the number of nomination papers filed has significantly exceeded the actual number of candidates.
ECI sources have confirmed that the scrutiny process — the examination of the nomination papers — has already commenced. Any nomination papers found to contain errors or discrepancies among the large volume submitted will be rejected.
Candidates have until April 9 to withdraw their nominations, should they choose to do so. According to officials involved in the electoral process, the final count of candidates typically decreases somewhat only after the deadlines for scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations have passed.
A comparison with the statistics from the 2021 Assembly elections reveals that the level of enthusiasm and participation among candidates in this year's first phase is remarkably high. In the previous Assembly elections, 1,062 candidates contested for these same 152 seats; in contrast, the number of candidates in the current election has surged to 1,586.
According to political analysts, this increase in numbers is primarily attributable to the intense demand for tickets from political parties, coupled with a high level of participation from independent candidates.
A closer look at the nominations filed across various constituencies in the state reveals several intriguing details. According to statistics from the ECI, the highest number of nominations have been submitted in the Karandighi assembly constituency in the Uttar Dinajpur district. A total of 23 candidates have entered the electoral fray in this constituency.
Following closely behind is Mekhliganj in the Cooch Behar district, where 18 candidates have filed their nominations. The Cooch Behar (South) constituency also sees 16 candidates in the electoral race. Conversely, the lowest number of nominations have been filed in the Saltora Assembly constituency in the Bankura district, Chandrakona in West Medinipur, and Egra in East Medinipur. In each of these three constituencies, only 6 candidates have submitted their nomination papers.
Voting is scheduled to take place on April 23 — marking the first phase — across 152 Assembly constituencies in the state. The second phase of voting, covering 132 seats, is set for April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. Wednesday, April 8, marks the final day for filing nominations for the second phase of voting. On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to file her nomination papers for the Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata.
Read More