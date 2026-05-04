ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For The Hotly Contested Uttarpara Constituency Shortly

Kolkata: Uttarpara, on the eastern bank of Hooghly river, is a satellite city to the north of the state capital Kolkata in Hooghly district. Part of the once-famous industrial belt that stretched north and south from Kolkata along the Hooghly river, it is located bang opposite the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, and was home to India's first car factory, Hindustan Motors, which produced the Ambassador car. It is home to Titagarh Wagons, which produces the aluminum Metro coaches you are familiar with. It is also home to the Uttarpara Jayakrishna Public Library, Asia's oldest free public library.