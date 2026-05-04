ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Suri Constituency In Birbhum Shortly

Kolkata: Suri, the headquarters of the Birbhum district, was established by the British as a municipality in 1876, on the banks of the Mayurakshi River. It is an important centre for rice milling, cotton and silk weaving, and furniture manufacture. It is also considered one of the most important locations for Bengal’s terracotta temples, being the home of the Radha Damodar temple, whose majestic aatchala is dedicated to Damodar, another name of Shiva.