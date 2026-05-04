Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Suri Constituency In Birbhum Shortly
TMC has won the seat since 2011, each time with different candidates. This year, sitting MLA Bikash Roy Chowdhury has been replaced by Ujjal Chatterjee.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
Kolkata: Suri, the headquarters of the Birbhum district, was established by the British as a municipality in 1876, on the banks of the Mayurakshi River. It is an important centre for rice milling, cotton and silk weaving, and furniture manufacture. It is also considered one of the most important locations for Bengal’s terracotta temples, being the home of the Radha Damodar temple, whose majestic aatchala is dedicated to Damodar, another name of Shiva.
The seat has been won by TMC since 2011, each time with different candidates. This year, sitting MLA Bikash Roy Chowdhury has been replaced by Ujjal Chatterjee, though BJP’s challenger remains Jagannath Chattopadhyay. Also in the fray are CPI(M)’s Motiur Rahaman and Congress’s Sanjoy Adhikari.