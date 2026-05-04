ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Singur Constituency Shortly

Kolkata: Bengal and India discovered Singur in Hooghly district when Tata Motors announced it would set up its Nano car factory, soon after the Left Front under Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya returned to power in 2006. As the government proceeded to acquire 997 acres of prime farmland for the factory, a section of the landowning farmers refused and began protesting forcible eviction. It spiralled into a controversy that eventually propelled Mamata Banerjee from political wilderness to the hot seat in 2011, when the TMC she had founded unseated the 34-year-old Left Front government.

The Singur seat was one of the few the TMC had won in 2001 and 2006, when the party was decimated across the state. Rabindranath Bhattacharya continued to hold it for two more elections, before he was replaced in 2021 by Becharam Manna, one of the architects of the Singur land movement. Bhattacharya joined the BJP, but lost to Manna.