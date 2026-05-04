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Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Shibpur Constituency In Howrah Shortly

Polling personnel wait in a queue to receive election kits and other materials at Distribution Centre of 172 Shibpur Assembly Constituency in Howrah ahead of Phase 2 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, in Howrah on Tuesday ( ANI )

Kolkata: A residential and industrial area in Howrah, Shibpur is home to India’s first engineering college, now called IIEST Shibpur, as well as the seat of the West Bengal government, Nabanna. Located along the Hooghly river, it is connected with Kolkata by the Vidyasagar Setu, and was notably the home of author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the birthplace of linguist Suniti Kumar Chatterji, sarod maestro Ustad Bahadur Khan, and several international footballers like Arun Ghosh and Sudip Chatterjee.

Shibpur Assembly constituency (No. 172) covers 10 wards of Howrah Municipal Corporation and is part of Howrah Lok Sabha constituency. It has been won by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) since 2011, with Jatu Lahiri winning it for two terms, having won it thrice before too. This year, though, TMC has replaced its sitting MLA Manoj Tiwary with Dr Rana Chatterjee, who has been brought from neighbouring Bally, where he was the sitting MLA.