ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Poll of Polls Tilts For BJP

Kolkata: With polling in the second phase of the West Bengal State Assembly elections officially concluding at 6 pm, exit poll projections by TV channels are showing that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has a clear advantage.

Voting for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly took place in two phases on April 23 and today (April 29). The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

One of the first agencies to release their exit poll for the state, Peoples Pulse, gave 177-197 seats to the ruling TMC, with 95-110 for the BJP and one to Others. Matrize gave TMC 125-140, BJP 146-161, and Others 6-10.

P-MARQ gave 150-175 seats to the BJP, 118-138 to TMC and 2-6 seats to the Congress, while, according to Praja Poll Analytics, BJP will form the government in the state for the first time with 193 seats, with TMC coming a distant second, winning only 100 seats. They predict one seat for Others.