ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram Constituency Shortly

Kolkata: Like Singur in 2006, census town Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district came under the national spotlight after the state’s ruling LF government, in 2007, allowed the controversial Indonesian conglomerate, the Salim Group, to set up a chemical hub there as a SEZ. The resistance by villagers that followed resulted in clashes with the police that left 14 villagers dead, and turned the tide against the LF government in the 2021 Assembly polls. While state-wide, Mamata Banerjee and TMC reaped the electoral benefits, in Nandigram, the land rights movement propelled Suvendu Adhikari and his family into the spotlight. But Nandigram has a long and storied history of grassroots resistance, having been part of the Tamralipta Jatiya Sarkar, which, led by revolutionaries Bhupal Chandra Panda, Ajoy Mukherjee, Sushil Kumar Dhara, Satish Chandra Samanta, et al, declared independence from the British at the height of the Quit India Movement in 1942, establishing a government that set up police stations, military departments, courts and revenue collection system, till it was dismantled voluntarily in 1944 at the insistence of Mahatma Gandhi.