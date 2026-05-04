Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Moyna Constituency In Purba Medinipur Shortly
TMC wrested the seat from CPI(M) in 2011, before BJP's Ashok Dinda captured it in 2021. This year, he faced-off against TMC’s Chandan Mondal.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
Kolkata: Moyna, in Tamluk subdivision of East Midnapore district, is a village that is part of the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. Like much of the southern reaches of the state, Moyna too is believed to have come up from the sea due to sedimentation from the Hooghly as a ‘char’ millennia ago. The entire district was part of the Nandigram land movement that is seen as the final straw that broke the back of the Left Front’s rule in the state, and threw up the powerful Adhikari family, whose central figure, Suvendu, rose to become TMC No 2 before he jumped to the BJP and is leading the party into the state.
The seat was wrested from the CPI(M) by the TMC in 2011, and retained by it in 2016, before former cricketer Ashok Dinda captured it for the BJP in 2021, in the aftermath of Suvendu Adhikari’s defection. This year, BJP’s sitting MLA Ashok Dinda faced-off against TMC’s Chandan Mondal, CPI’s Swapan Barman, and Congress’s Nimai Barman.