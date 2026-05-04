Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Siddiqullah Chowdhury's Monteswar Constituency Shortly
TMC has won Monteswar since 2016, with sitting MLA Siddiqullah Chowdhury facing off against BJP’s Saikat Panja and the LF’s Anupam Ghosh this year.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM IST
Kolkata: Monteswar village in Kalna subdivision of Purba Bardhaman district was called Surogram when the Sura kings ruled over the Rarh region between the Damodar and Ajay rivers between the 4th and 11th century AD, and was the capital of a branch of the clan. It is famous for its Shiv Gajan festival during the month of Chaitra, ending with Poila Baisakh, the Bengali New Year.
Earlier a part of Katwa Lok Sabha constituency, the Monteswar Assembly is now part of the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.
It has been won by the TMC since 2016, with sitting MLA Siddiqullah Chowdhury facing off against BJP’s Saikat Panja and the LF’s Anupam Ghosh. Panja had once won the seat in a byelection in 2016 for the TMC, before defecting to the BJP.