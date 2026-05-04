ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Siddiqullah Chowdhury's Monteswar Constituency Shortly

West Bengal Minister-in-Charge of the Department of Mass Education Extension and Library Services, Siddiqullah Chowdhury speaks to media regarding SIR-related issues, in Kolkata in November 2025 ( ANI )

Kolkata: Monteswar village in Kalna subdivision of Purba Bardhaman district was called Surogram when the Sura kings ruled over the Rarh region between the Damodar and Ajay rivers between the 4th and 11th century AD, and was the capital of a branch of the clan. It is famous for its Shiv Gajan festival during the month of Chaitra, ending with Poila Baisakh, the Bengali New Year.

Earlier a part of Katwa Lok Sabha constituency, the Monteswar Assembly is now part of the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.