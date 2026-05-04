Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Dilip Ghosh's Kharagpur Sadar Constituency Shortly
BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and TMC’s Pradip Sarkar, both of whom have won the seat in the past, fought over it this year.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM IST
Kolkata: The industrial city of Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district is the fourth largest city of the state. Home to the oldest and biggest IIT, it has one of India’s largest railway workshops and the fourth longest railway platform in the world, being the headquarters of the Kharagpur Division of the South Eastern Railways. The Sadar Assembly constituency covers Kharagpur Municipality and the Railway Settlement, and is part of the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency.
The seat was wrested from the Congress by the BJP’s Dilip Ghosh in 2016, but handed over to actor Hiran Chatterjee in 2021, after Ghosh was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019, and TMC’s Pradip Sarkar won the byelection for the only time. This year, Ghosh and Sarkar faced-off on the seat for their respective parties, with CPI(M)’s Madhusudan Roy also in the fray.