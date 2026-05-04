ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Dilip Ghosh's Kharagpur Sadar Constituency Shortly

Kolkata: The industrial city of Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district is the fourth largest city of the state. Home to the oldest and biggest IIT, it has one of India’s largest railway workshops and the fourth longest railway platform in the world, being the headquarters of the Kharagpur Division of the South Eastern Railways. The Sadar Assembly constituency covers Kharagpur Municipality and the Railway Settlement, and is part of the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency.