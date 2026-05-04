ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Hansan Constituency Shortly

Kolkata: Hansan is a largely rural Assembly segment in Birbhum district that is part of the Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency, and covers Rampurhat II and Nalhati II CD Blocks. One of the poorest parts of the state, it is mostly populated by small land holding cultivators and landless labourers, growing two or three crops of paddy, gram, masur, peas, wheat, linseed, khesari, sesame or sugarcane.

The seat was a long-time Congress stronghold till 2016, when Milton Rashid won. In 2021, it was won by Asok Kumar Chattopadhyay of the TMC for the first time.