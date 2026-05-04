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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: BJP Takes Massive Lead Over TMC, But Counting Slow In Many South Bengal Seats

At 2 pm, BJP led on 194 seats, TMC on 92, and Congress, Left Front on three seats each.

sweet shop presents sweets shaped and colored in the symbols and hues of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
sweet shop presents sweets shaped and colored in the symbols and hues of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: A see-saw battle is being seen in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turn Bhabanipur, where the lead is being exchanged within minutes with her arch rival, BJP's state chief Suvendu Adhikari, who is also leading in his home turf, Nandigram. It's a picture reflected across the state, with BJP leading overall, but on thin margins.

BJP stalwarts maintaining leads are Arjun Singh in Noapara, Swapan Dasgupta in Rashbehari, Dilip Ghosh in Kharagpur Sadar, Jitu Tewari in Pandabeshwar, Rakesh Singh in Kolkata Port, Rudranil Ghosh in Shibpur, Rupa Ganguly in Sonarpur.

TMC's leaders include Kunal Ghosh in Beleghata, Manas Bhuinia in Sabang, Ritabrata Banerjee in Uluberia Purba, Saokat Molla over ISF's Nowsad Siddiqui in Bhangar, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in Ballygunj. Congress's Adhir Choudhury is trailing on Bahrampur.

TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL
TMC BJP CPIM CONGRESS LEFT FRONT
WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026

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