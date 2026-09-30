SC To Hear Plea Challenging Interim Bail Granted To Congress Nandigram Bypoll Candidate On Monday
The SC bench did not entertain the request for an urgent listing on Thursday and said it could be heard on Monday
Published : September 30, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine on Monday a plea by the West Bengal government challenging the interim bail granted to Congress Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan in criminal cases lodged in 2007.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. "He is granted interim bail for elections," Mehta told the bench while urging it to list the matter.
The bench, however, did not entertain the request for an urgent listing and said that the matter could be listed on Monday. Mehta pressed for listing on Thursday. However, the CJI orally observed: “We can assure you we will dismiss it, but we will dismiss on Monday.” After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to hear the matter on October 5.
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Pradhan till October 20, allowing him to campaign for the October 6 bypoll to the Nandigram seat, vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who has opted to retain Bhabanipur, which he had also won in the state polls earlier this year.
The High Court also directed Pradhan to surrender before the trial court on October 21. All these criminal cases on charges such as murder and attempt to murder, and for violation of the Arms Act provisions, were filed against Pradhan in 2007 during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement.
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