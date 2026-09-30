ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Plea Challenging Interim Bail Granted To Congress Nandigram Bypoll Candidate On Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine on Monday a plea by the West Bengal government challenging the interim bail granted to Congress Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan in criminal cases lodged in 2007.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. "He is granted interim bail for elections," Mehta told the bench while urging it to list the matter.

The bench, however, did not entertain the request for an urgent listing and said that the matter could be listed on Monday. Mehta pressed for listing on Thursday. However, the CJI orally observed: “We can assure you we will dismiss it, but we will dismiss on Monday.” After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to hear the matter on October 5.