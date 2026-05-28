ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: Around 250 Infiltrators Surrender To BSF, Await Repatriation To Bangladesh At Hakimpur Border

Hakimpur: Since the political shift in the state and the formation of a new government, unprecedented efforts have been initiated in border areas to curb infiltration. The newly formed government has begun earnest preparations to identify illegal infiltrators residing in the state, and to repatriate them to Bangladesh without delay.

Following an announcement by the Chief Minister regarding this matter, an extraordinary situation has emerged along the border adjacent to the Hakimpur check-post, located within the Swarupnagar police station area of ​​North 24 Parganas. Over the past few days, hundreds of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have begun surrendering to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in an effort to evade legal complications and strict administrative action.

According to local sources, the crowd at the Hakimpur border has been steadily increasing since Monday (May 25). Till around 3 am of May 27, BSF had detained around 250 infiltrators and transferred them to three temporary holding centres. Nevertheless, groups of citizens who had illegally entered India continue to gather at the border.

The individuals who surrendered have candidly admitted that a vast network of touts is active behind this cross-border infiltration. They revealed that they had to pay substantial sums to these middlemen to cross over without any valid documentation. Some paid Rs 5,000, others Rs 7,000, and some as much as Rs 10,000 to cross the international border to set foot on Indian soil.

It is now evident that these large-scale financial transactions were conducted with the collusion of a network of touts operating on both sides.

After entering this country, these infiltrators primarily dispersed across various parts of the state, including Kolkata, and took up work as masons or manual labourers. After arriving here, some of them procured vital identity documents like Indian Voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards via fraudulent means. Several of these illegal Bangladeshi nationals have also claimed to have received benefits under the state government's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme.

There also are many individuals who have been residing permanently in the state for the past 30-35 years. However, following the current government's stringent stance against infiltration, they have decided to return. They claim that the general public as well as homeowners in West Bengal have now become wary of letting them work or houses on rent, even in slums, out of fear of legal complications and police crackdowns. Having been ordered to vacate their homes overnight, they have effectively been rendered homeless.

With the fear of arrests and punitive action in their minds, they are heading to the Hakimpur check-post to surrender themselves to the BSF. With the BSF and local police jointly monitoring the situation as of now, discussions are underway among high-ranking officials regarding how to repatriate these people to Bangladesh swiftly and systematically, once necessary legal formalities have been completed.

Bangladeshi Returnees In Their Own Words