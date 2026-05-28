West Bengal: Around 250 Infiltrators Surrender To BSF, Await Repatriation To Bangladesh At Hakimpur Border
Some had arrived decades ago. Their children have no idea of Bangladesh. A steady trickle is now returning, reports Sahajan Purkait and Shamim Molla.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Hakimpur: Since the political shift in the state and the formation of a new government, unprecedented efforts have been initiated in border areas to curb infiltration. The newly formed government has begun earnest preparations to identify illegal infiltrators residing in the state, and to repatriate them to Bangladesh without delay.
Following an announcement by the Chief Minister regarding this matter, an extraordinary situation has emerged along the border adjacent to the Hakimpur check-post, located within the Swarupnagar police station area of North 24 Parganas. Over the past few days, hundreds of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have begun surrendering to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in an effort to evade legal complications and strict administrative action.
According to local sources, the crowd at the Hakimpur border has been steadily increasing since Monday (May 25). Till around 3 am of May 27, BSF had detained around 250 infiltrators and transferred them to three temporary holding centres. Nevertheless, groups of citizens who had illegally entered India continue to gather at the border.
The individuals who surrendered have candidly admitted that a vast network of touts is active behind this cross-border infiltration. They revealed that they had to pay substantial sums to these middlemen to cross over without any valid documentation. Some paid Rs 5,000, others Rs 7,000, and some as much as Rs 10,000 to cross the international border to set foot on Indian soil.
It is now evident that these large-scale financial transactions were conducted with the collusion of a network of touts operating on both sides.
After entering this country, these infiltrators primarily dispersed across various parts of the state, including Kolkata, and took up work as masons or manual labourers. After arriving here, some of them procured vital identity documents like Indian Voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards via fraudulent means. Several of these illegal Bangladeshi nationals have also claimed to have received benefits under the state government's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme.
There also are many individuals who have been residing permanently in the state for the past 30-35 years. However, following the current government's stringent stance against infiltration, they have decided to return. They claim that the general public as well as homeowners in West Bengal have now become wary of letting them work or houses on rent, even in slums, out of fear of legal complications and police crackdowns. Having been ordered to vacate their homes overnight, they have effectively been rendered homeless.
With the fear of arrests and punitive action in their minds, they are heading to the Hakimpur check-post to surrender themselves to the BSF. With the BSF and local police jointly monitoring the situation as of now, discussions are underway among high-ranking officials regarding how to repatriate these people to Bangladesh swiftly and systematically, once necessary legal formalities have been completed.
Bangladeshi Returnees In Their Own Words
Monirul Sheikh, a resident of Khulna, had crossed over from Bangladesh with his family during the Left Front era. Since then, he had worked as a mason or a daily wager. Because his children were born here, they possess all relevant documents, from birth certificates to school certificates. He himself had attempted to obtain a Voter ID during the Left Front era, but had been deterred by the political leadership of the time.
Sheikh said, "I arrived during Jyoti Basu's time. Back then, I repeatedly asked a local CPI(M) leader in Durgapur to help me obtain a Voter ID. They said, 'Are you Bangladeshis? If so, you’ll simply pack up and leave after we issue you cards. Many years later, I finally went to a camp, applied, and successfully obtained a Voter ID, and cast my vote in 2024. But before the 2026 elections, my Voter ID got cancelled, even though my wife managed to obtain both Voter ID and Aadhaar. We were receiving all our entitlements — the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance, rations, etc. But now, the new administration has decided that they will no longer allow us to stay here, labelling us as 'infiltrators'. Hence, I'll be content if they send us back to our country safely."
About 20 years ago, Rimpa Bibi had crossed over from Bangladesh into West Bengal. Upon arriving, she rented a room and began working as a domestic help. She had children here, and sent them to school. But following the decision by the BJP government, they have been compelled to make arrangements to return to Bangladesh.
In her own words, "I originally came here simply to secure a better standard of living. It is true that I entered clandestinely, by paying a tout. The government has now declared that it will not allow us to remain here. So, we have no choice but to return, although my children have grown up and received their education here. My daughter was even attending college. We are now being forced to leave behind their books, as well as official documents. I have spoken with my relatives in Bangladesh, and they are deeply worried. Their anxiety will not subside until we manage to reach them safely."
Bachchu Munshi crossed over illegally 39 years ago, holding his parents' hands. He grew up in the Dum Dum Airport area, where he also got married. Having lived in Kolkata for over 38 years, he managed to procure all necessary documents, including an Aadhaar card and a Voter ID. He even has school and birth certificates of his five children. But he failed to retain his name on the voter list during the recent SIR because he could not produce any Voter IDs of his parents.
Bachchu’s son, Mohammad Ali, said, "I was born here. I grew up here. I took up whatever work came my way. I know nothing of Bangladesh; I never gave it a second thought. But given the current situation, it appears we must return. My grandparents' Voter IDs were not issued locally, so we were unable to submit supporting documents required alongside our own Voter IDs. The government has made its decision. Since my father entered the country illegally with my grandparents, we are now compelled to return."
Akhtarul Mondal and his family crossed into India illegally about four years ago, with the help of a broker, paying Rs 10,000 per person. They settled in an area adjacent to the Durganagar railway station, where Akhtarul worked as a daily wager. Now, having failed to obtain a Voter ID, Aadhaar, or any other official document, with local police making regular announcements via loudspeakers in his locality, Akhtarul and his family reached the Hakimpur border to return to their ancestral home.
Like Akhtarul, Mohammad Lal Miyan, who hails from Abhaynagar in Jessore district of Bangladesh, had crossed over illegally with four family members around four years ago. They too lived in a makeshift shack near the Durganagar railway station, where he worked as a mason's assistant. He too is returning with his family. Lal Miyan said, "The government has done whatever it deemed appropriate. After all, we are not citizens. We lack the authority to judge if the government's actions are right or wrong. We must accept its decision without question."
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