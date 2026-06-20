Airport Scuffle Over Abhishek's Arrival, Arrest Of Jahangir Khan's Wife Signal Continuing Unrest In Bengal
Post-poll political turmoil in the state continues unabated; arrests follow "egg therapy", protests, as new government strives to establish narrative hegemony.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST|
Updated : June 20, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Bishnupur: More than a month after the political upheaval in West Bengal, the post-poll turmoil in the state continues unabated. On the one hand, there are regular episodes of "egg therapy" — organised groups of alleged ordinary citizens, throwing eggs at prominent leaders of the recently unseated Trinamool Congress (TMC) — with enough phone cameras recording the incidents to make it go viral quickly. On the other, there are attempts by the government at quelling sporadic protests by the disjointed but still numerically substantial TMC supporters, in order to quickly establish a narrative hegemony.
Late evening on Friday, a dramatic scuffle ensued at Dumdum Airport as TMC All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata from Delhi, where he had gone to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. TMC supporters waiting to receive the party No 2 at the airport alleged that before Abhishek's flight had landed, they noticed some people standing outside with eggs in their hands.
Realising that they were there to attack their leader, they stepped up to stop the miscreants. A fierce argument began, which turned into a fight within minutes. By the time police and airport security had intervened to bring the situation under control, Abhishek's flight had landed. Shortly afterwards, at 10.45 pm, he left the airport under tight security.
On Saturday morning, Bengal Police announced they had arrested Regina Bibi, the absconding wife of Jahangir Khan, the TMC strongman whose candidacy on the Falta seat in South 24 Parganas in the Assembly polls had generated nationwide headlines.
A month after the declaration of poll results, Khan had been arrested on June 8 in cases registered earlier. Subsequently, he was repeatedly paraded by the police in undergarments on the streets of Falta. A day after the last time this was carried out on June 15, a large mob of protesters, led by local women, gheraoed the Falta police station.
The police later alleged it was an attempt to incite unrest and forcibly secure Jahangir Khan's release, and that Khan's wife Regina Bibi had played a pivotal role in organising the June 16 mob. On Saturday, acting on a tip-off, she was apprehended in the Julpia area. Sources indicate the police will produce her in court and seek police custody.
Police claim their investigation into the June 16 incident has revealed widespread chaos during the attack, both inside the police station and outside. Bricks and stones were hurled at the police, and there were allegations of damage to government property and obstruction of police personnel in the discharge of their duties.
Several police officers sustained injuries during the incident. Multiple cases were registered at the station immediately following the event. An FIR had already been lodged against Regina Bibi, charging her under several serious sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). CM Suvendu Adhikari has even said that sedition charges should be brought against those who attacked the police station.
Charges under the Arms Act and the Explosives Act have also been added to the FIR on the June 16 event. Investigators claim there are indications that the attackers possessed dangerous weapons and explosive materials.
Regina Bibi had been in hiding since the incident. Although searches were conducted in several potential locations, she could not be traced initially. Eventually, a confidential tip-off revealed that she was hiding at a relative's house in Julpia. Acting on this information, a planned operation was executed, and she was detained before any untoward situation could arise.
Investigators believe that interrogating Regina Bibi could lead to the discovery of further crucial information. In particular, clear information may emerge regarding the masterminds behind the attack, those who provided financial or other forms of assistance, and the individuals who actively participated in the incident.
Several individuals have already been interrogated in connection with this case, and searches are underway for other suspects. According to some police officials, this attack was not merely an outburst of spontaneous anger, but an organised attempt to influence the law by exerting pressure on the administration.
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