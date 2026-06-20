ETV Bharat / bharat

Airport Scuffle Over Abhishek's Arrival, Arrest Of Jahangir Khan's Wife Signal Continuing Unrest In Bengal

Bishnupur: More than a month after the political upheaval in West Bengal, the post-poll turmoil in the state continues unabated. On the one hand, there are regular episodes of "egg therapy" — organised groups of alleged ordinary citizens, throwing eggs at prominent leaders of the recently unseated Trinamool Congress (TMC) — with enough phone cameras recording the incidents to make it go viral quickly. On the other, there are attempts by the government at quelling sporadic protests by the disjointed but still numerically substantial TMC supporters, in order to quickly establish a narrative hegemony.

Late evening on Friday, a dramatic scuffle ensued at Dumdum Airport as TMC All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata from Delhi, where he had gone to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. TMC supporters waiting to receive the party No 2 at the airport alleged that before Abhishek's flight had landed, they noticed some people standing outside with eggs in their hands.

Realising that they were there to attack their leader, they stepped up to stop the miscreants. A fierce argument began, which turned into a fight within minutes. By the time police and airport security had intervened to bring the situation under control, Abhishek's flight had landed. Shortly afterwards, at 10.45 pm, he left the airport under tight security.

On Saturday morning, Bengal Police announced they had arrested Regina Bibi, the absconding wife of Jahangir Khan, the TMC strongman whose candidacy on the Falta seat in South 24 Parganas in the Assembly polls had generated nationwide headlines.

A month after the declaration of poll results, Khan had been arrested on June 8 in cases registered earlier. Subsequently, he was repeatedly paraded by the police in undergarments on the streets of Falta. A day after the last time this was carried out on June 15, a large mob of protesters, led by local women, gheraoed the Falta police station.

The police later alleged it was an attempt to incite unrest and forcibly secure Jahangir Khan's release, and that Khan's wife Regina Bibi had played a pivotal role in organising the June 16 mob. On Saturday, acting on a tip-off, she was apprehended in the Julpia area. Sources indicate the police will produce her in court and seek police custody.