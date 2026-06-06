West Bengal: Adhikari Government To Use SIR Deletion List To Cancel Ration Cards For PDS Scheme
Food and Supplies Department hopes to "weed out ineligible and ghost beneficiaries" of the state's subsidised grain scheme called Khadya Sathi, and "prevent misuse".
Published : June 6, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Kolkata: The Suvendu Adhikari government has launched a drive to "weed out ineligible and ghost beneficiaries" of the Food and Supplies Department's PDS subsidised grain disbursal programme called Khadya Sathi, launched by the previous Trinamool Congress government, in order to "prevent misuse". "Based on the outcome of SIR 2026, the Food and Supplies Department has decided to undertake verification and deletion of those PDS beneficiaries who have been found ineligible...,” reads an order issued on Thursday.
The state administration says it has taken stern measures to clear away the accumulated mess of long-standing irregularities in the state's food distribution system. Ever since the political transition in the state, Bangaon North MLA Ashok Kirtaniya — the newly-appointed Minister for Food and Cooperation — has been giving calls to make the department corruption-free.
Following the latest message from the Minister, the department has issued strict directives to immediately cancel ration cards of "illegal foreign nationals" and ineligible beneficiaries residing in the state. The directive explicitly instructs all District Magistrates to complete the verification and cancellation process by June 15.
Under the newly-launched Annapurna Yojana that replaces the erstwhile Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, the state will grant Rs 3,000 a month to each of and estimated two crore women in the state, which will take the government's yearly expenditure under this head to nearly Rs 72,000 crore. The previous government used to spend about Rs 30,000 crore annually to run its Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. The government hopes to make up the burden by trimming the beneficiaries' list.
Administrative sources admitted the 'ASDD' (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) verification process — conducted to revise the voter list ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections — is now being used as the primary tool to cancel ration cards. The directive identifies five specific categories of beneficiaries whose cards are liable for cancellation.
Firstly, cards will be cancelled for individuals listed as ASDD in the draft voter list published on December 16, 2025, and who were not subsequently re-enrolled via Form 6. Secondly, individuals classified as 'unmapped' — whose status was cancelled following a hearing — will be included in the list. Thirdly and fourthly, the cards of those excluded during the second phase of the draft list preparation, as well as those excluded following the adjudication process, will no longer remain valid. Finally, ration cards belonging to individuals identified as ASDD during the distribution of voter information slips for the 2026 Assembly elections, will also be subjected to this rigorous verification process, and cancelled if they fail.
Despite these stringent measures, provisions for temporary relief have been made for certain beneficiaries. The guidelines state that individuals who have already applied for inclusion with the SIR Tribunal, or submitted applications for citizenship under the CAA, will have their ration cards kept active for the time being. They will continue to receive rations as before, until their respective appeals or applications are resolved. But, to avail of this exemption, beneficiaries will also have to upload the appropriate supporting documents to the portal.
The veracity of the claim will be verified by an Area Inspector. If an individual fails to produce valid documents, the concerned official will recommend the cancellation of their ration card, though the final decision in this regard will be taken by the appropriate authority.
The Centre provides subsidised grains to 6.01 crore people in Bengal under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The state government gives free grains to another two crore people over and above the NFSA.
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- The Curious Case Of 'Infiltrators' In Seemanchal: Bihar Begins Deleting Aadhaar, Ration Cards Based On SIR