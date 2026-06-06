ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: Adhikari Government To Use SIR Deletion List To Cancel Ration Cards For PDS Scheme

Kolkata: The Suvendu Adhikari government has launched a drive to "weed out ineligible and ghost beneficiaries" of the Food and Supplies Department's PDS subsidised grain disbursal programme called Khadya Sathi, launched by the previous Trinamool Congress government, in order to "prevent misuse". "Based on the outcome of SIR 2026, the Food and Supplies Department has decided to undertake verification and deletion of those PDS beneficiaries who have been found ineligible...,” reads an order issued on Thursday.

The state administration says it has taken stern measures to clear away the accumulated mess of long-standing irregularities in the state's food distribution system. Ever since the political transition in the state, Bangaon North MLA Ashok Kirtaniya — the newly-appointed Minister for Food and Cooperation — has been giving calls to make the department corruption-free.

Following the latest message from the Minister, the department has issued strict directives to immediately cancel ration cards of "illegal foreign nationals" and ineligible beneficiaries residing in the state. The directive explicitly instructs all District Magistrates to complete the verification and cancellation process by June 15.

Under the newly-launched Annapurna Yojana that replaces the erstwhile Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, the state will grant Rs 3,000 a month to each of and estimated two crore women in the state, which will take the government's yearly expenditure under this head to nearly Rs 72,000 crore. The previous government used to spend about Rs 30,000 crore annually to run its Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. The government hopes to make up the burden by trimming the beneficiaries' list.

Administrative sources admitted the 'ASDD' (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) verification process — conducted to revise the voter list ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections — is now being used as the primary tool to cancel ration cards. The directive identifies five specific categories of beneficiaries whose cards are liable for cancellation.