West Bengal: 15 Years After Straying Into Bangladesh, Nazimul Returns To Tearful Parents In Malda
South Malda Congress MP Isha Khan Chowdhury reached out to the MEA, travelled to Delhi to complete necessary documentation and legal formalities, to repatriate Nazimul.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Malda: He had gone missing one fine day 15 years ago. His parents did everything they could to trace their son. They filed a police complaint, searched at homes of relatives, and did everything else they could within their limited means. But as time marched on, even the faint hope of their son's return had all but vanished.
Then, on Thursday, Islampur village in Chanchal, Malda, West Bengal, witnessed a miracle. Nazimul Haq — missing for 15 years — returned home. Seeing her son with her own eyes, his mother broke down in tears. At the end of this long wait, the entire village was swept up in a wave of emotion.
Nazimul, the son of Maruf Ali, a resident of the Chakor Dighi area in Islampur village under Chanchal Block 1, had vanished. Then, about a year ago, a video surfaced on social media. In it, the family spotted Nazimul's face. It was revealed that he was in Bangladesh. A renewed sense of hope and purpose was kindled in the hearts of his elderly parents. Thus began the long struggle to bring him back home.
The family claims the administration sprang into action only after the matter gained public attention through media. Isha Khan Chowdhury, the Congress MP from South Malda, reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs. She even travelled to Delhi to complete the necessary documentation and legal formalities. After a lengthy administrative process over nearly a year, Nazimul was successfully repatriated.
As he stepped into the courtyard of his home, his mother, Nureja Bibi, was overcome with emotion. Embracing her son and wiping away her tears, she said, "I never thought I would see my son again. I used to pray to Allah for just one thing: That I might see him with my own eyes just one last time. Today, my son has returned home; there can be no greater happiness than this."
Amid the joy, concerns remain. The family has revealed that Nazimul is physically unwell. His elderly parents have appealed to the government for assistance regarding his medical treatment. Overcome with emotion upon being reunited with his son, father Maruf remarked, "I tried everything, but I couldn't find any trace of him. Later, seeing him on social media rekindled my hope. After all this time, holding my son close again feels like I’ve been given a new lease on life."
Nazimul’s home is now thronging with visitors — some bearing sweets, others simply wishing to catch a glimpse of him. Shahjan Alam, a local, said, "I never imagined I would ever see Nazimul again. The entire village is overjoyed to have him back today."
MP Isha Khan Choudhury, who played a critical role in repatriating Nazimul, said, "After a lengthy legal process, Nazimul has finally been able to return to his home. For a son to be reunited with his parents after so many years — there could be no greater joy than this."
After a 15-year wait, countless sleepless nights, and a heart heavy with sorrow, the lost son has finally returned. Now, the air over Islampur village resonates with a single, overwhelming sentiment: The joy of reunion.
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