ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal: 15 Years After Straying Into Bangladesh, Nazimul Returns To Tearful Parents In Malda

Malda: He had gone missing one fine day 15 years ago. His parents did everything they could to trace their son. They filed a police complaint, searched at homes of relatives, and did everything else they could within their limited means. But as time marched on, even the faint hope of their son's return had all but vanished.

Then, on Thursday, Islampur village in Chanchal, Malda, West Bengal, witnessed a miracle. Nazimul Haq — missing for 15 years — returned home. Seeing her son with her own eyes, his mother broke down in tears. At the end of this long wait, the entire village was swept up in a wave of emotion.

Nazimul, the son of Maruf Ali, a resident of the Chakor Dighi area in Islampur village under Chanchal Block 1, had vanished. Then, about a year ago, a video surfaced on social media. In it, the family spotted Nazimul's face. It was revealed that he was in Bangladesh. A renewed sense of hope and purpose was kindled in the hearts of his elderly parents. Thus began the long struggle to bring him back home.

The family claims the administration sprang into action only after the matter gained public attention through media. Isha Khan Chowdhury, the Congress MP from South Malda, reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs. She even travelled to Delhi to complete the necessary documentation and legal formalities. After a lengthy administrative process over nearly a year, Nazimul was successfully repatriated.

As he stepped into the courtyard of his home, his mother, Nureja Bibi, was overcome with emotion. Embracing her son and wiping away her tears, she said, "I never thought I would see my son again. I used to pray to Allah for just one thing: That I might see him with my own eyes just one last time. Today, my son has returned home; there can be no greater happiness than this."