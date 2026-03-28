ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia War: 'Jag Vasant' Carrying 47,000 Tonnes Of LPG Reaches Gujarat's Vadinar Port

Crew members and others aboard the LPG carrier 'Jag Vasant' carrying around 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas arrive at a port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia tensions, in Vadinar, Gujarat on March 28, 2026 ( PTI )

Ahmedabad: Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vasant' carrying 47,000 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived at Vadinar port in Gujarat's Jamnagar after crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia crisis, an official said on Saturday.

MT Jag Vasant was anchored at 8.30 pm on Friday, loaded from Mina Al Ahmadi Port, Kuwait, according to a statement from Deendayal Port Authority, of which Vadinar port is a part. It is set for ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at anchorage, the statement added.