West Asia Tensions May Hit India’s Textile City Bhilwara As Shipments And Raw Material Costs Rise

Bhilwara: Speculations are rife in Rajasthan’s textile hub Bhilwara that the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States and Iran could severely impact the district’s textile industry if the war continues for long.

Exports of textiles and denim produced in Bhilwara to Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Oman and Bahrain have reportedly slowed down, with several consignments stuck at ports amid global uncertainty. Local shipments have also been affected as exporters are apprehensive to dispatch finished goods while international trade routes remain uncertain.

The rising cost of imported chemicals, dyes and packaging materials used in textile processing units has further added to the concerns of industry players.

RK Jain, Honorary General Secretary of the Mewar Chamber of Commerce, the leading industrial body in the Mewar region, said Bhilwara is globally known as the 'Textile City' as the district is home to more than 450 weaving units, 20 spinning mills, 21 processing units and five denim industries, providing direct and indirect employment to over 2.5 lakh people.