ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid West Asia Tensions, India And UAE Push To Deepen Trade, Energy And Defence Ties During Deputy PM Al Nahyan's Visit

New Delhi: Amid prevailing concerns over the situation in West Asia, India and the UAE have reaffirmed their commitment to closer strategic ties, with focus on trade, energy security, defence and technology.

The development comes during UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's two-day visit to India, where he held delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reviewed the overarching progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, the Office of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs stated, "Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held an expanded meeting with Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, in Mumbai, where they discussed new opportunities to enhance the comprehensive strategic and economic partnership between UAE and India, and to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation in vital sectors, in support of the two countries' aspirations for further growth and prosperity."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both ministers "expressed satisfaction at the steady progress achieved across key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, energy, defence, technology and people-to-people ties".

The discussions also referenced recent high-level diplomatic exchanges, with both leaders noting the "recent productive visit of EAM to Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah". Beyond bilateral issues, Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah "exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue their close and regular consultations".

Summing up the significance of the engagement, the MEA emphasised that the visit "reaffirmed the strength and momentum of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the shared commitment of both countries to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation".

Later, the UAE Foreign Minister along with Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held trilateral meeting in Mumbai, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and partnerships among UAE, India and the US across trade, investment, technology, and Artificial Intelligence, as well as advance joint strategic initiatives and promote regional and international security and stability.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar remarked that the regional situation in West Asia remains a matter of "deep concern", affirming that India will support every initiative encouraging peace through dialogue and diplomacy.