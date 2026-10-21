Amid West Asia Tensions, India And UAE Push To Deepen Trade, Energy And Defence Ties During Deputy PM Al Nahyan's Visit
UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded his two-day official visit to India on Tuesday, further solidifying ties between the two nations.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 7:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid prevailing concerns over the situation in West Asia, India and the UAE have reaffirmed their commitment to closer strategic ties, with focus on trade, energy security, defence and technology.
The development comes during UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's two-day visit to India, where he held delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reviewed the overarching progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
In a post on X, the Office of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs stated, "Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held an expanded meeting with Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, in Mumbai, where they discussed new opportunities to enhance the comprehensive strategic and economic partnership between UAE and India, and to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation in vital sectors, in support of the two countries' aspirations for further growth and prosperity."
عبدالله بن زايد يعقد اجتماعاً موسعاً مع معالي الدكتور سوبرامانيام جايشانكار، وزير الشؤون الخارجية في جمهورية الهند الصديقة، في مومباي، ويبحثان فرصاً جديدة لتعزيز الشراكة الاستراتيجية والاقتصادية الشاملة بين 🇦🇪و🇮🇳، وتوسيع آفاق التعاون الثنائي في القطاعات الحيوية، بما يدعم تطلعات البلدين نحو مزيد من النمو والازدهار.— OFM (@OFMUAE) October 20, 2026
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both ministers "expressed satisfaction at the steady progress achieved across key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, energy, defence, technology and people-to-people ties".
The discussions also referenced recent high-level diplomatic exchanges, with both leaders noting the "recent productive visit of EAM to Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah". Beyond bilateral issues, Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah "exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue their close and regular consultations".
Summing up the significance of the engagement, the MEA emphasised that the visit "reaffirmed the strength and momentum of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the shared commitment of both countries to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation".
Later, the UAE Foreign Minister along with Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held trilateral meeting in Mumbai, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and partnerships among UAE, India and the US across trade, investment, technology, and Artificial Intelligence, as well as advance joint strategic initiatives and promote regional and international security and stability.
Growing strategic partnerships, stronger trilateral cooperation, and paving the way for a future of shared prosperity 🇦🇪🇮🇳🇺🇸 Abdullah bin Zayed joined @DrSJaishankar and @marcorubio for a trilateral meeting in Mumbai to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and partnerships among 🇦🇪, 🇮🇳, and 🇺🇸 across trade, investment, technology, and AI, as well as advance joint strategic initiatives and promote regional and international security and stability.— OFM (@OFMUAE) October 20, 2026
Earlier in the day, Jaishankar remarked that the regional situation in West Asia remains a matter of "deep concern", affirming that India will support every initiative encouraging peace through dialogue and diplomacy.
Speaking during discussions with his counterpart from UAE, Jaishankar highlighted how the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) established between India and the UAE has substantially boosted bilateral trade and financial ties. "The situation in the Gulf remains a matter of deep concern. We will continue to work together and support all efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy," he stated.
"We continue to support the free, safe and unimpeded flow of trade, energy and fertiliser. I would also like to thank you, and through you, the UAE leadership, for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE," he added.
Further, Jaishankar observed that, despite macroeconomic turbulence and geopolitical challenges, the commercial partnership between the two nations continues to establish "new benchmarks".
"The bilateral trade has crossed the USD 100 billion mark since the signing of the CEPA, and two-way investments continue to grow, reflecting the confidence of our businesses in each other's economies," he said.
"Cooperation in defence, energy and technology is acquiring a strategic character. Our people-to-people ties continue to enrich the lives of our communities. Our cultural partnership is also gaining strong momentum," he noted.
Jaishankar was on an official visit to the UAE from October 14 to 16, during which he held discussions with Emirati leaders on bilateral relations and regional developments, including the situation in the Gulf.
During the visit, Jaishankar also participated in the Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi, where discussions focused on regional connectivity, geopolitical challenges and the need for resilient international partnerships. Bilateral trade and cultural exchange have increased significantly since New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed the CEPA in 2022.
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