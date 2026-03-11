ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Tensions Hit Shrimp, Poultry And Coconut Exports From Andhra And Other Indian Markets

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 11, 2026. ( AFP )

Amaravati: The escalating tensions in West Asia have sent shockwaves through several agriculture-related sectors in India, such as shrimp exports, poultry shipments, and coconut trade with Gulf countries. Farmers and exporters, especially in Andhra Pradesh, are facing major transport disruptions, resulting in falling prices and increasing financial distress.

After a glimmer of hope for relief from the increased tariffs by the US, exporters are now facing fresh challenges due to the US-Israel-Iran war.

Impact on shrimp exports

Containers carrying shrimp that were already shipped from the state have reportedly returned without being delivered. Several buyers from Gulf markets have even started cancelling previously placed orders, worsening the situation further for exporters and farmers alike.

“The price of 100-count shrimp has reportedly dropped by around Rs 30,000 per tonne. We are now struggling to sell our harvest, and storage options are limited, adding to our hardships,” said a farmer.

Andhra Pradesh exports about 4.25 lakh tonnes of shrimp every year to international markets, with nearly 40–45 per cent of these exports going to the US, while the rest are shipped to countries such as China and various nations in Europe.

In this picture taken on September 7, 2019, a woman peels shrimp in a fish market in Mumbai. (File/AFP)

“We usually sign agreements with farmers based on expected orders for the next two to three months, ensuring steady procurement. However, the sudden escalation of conflict has disrupted these plans. The sector may not see improvement until the next production season,” said a representative of the exporters’ association.

Last year, after tariffs increased in the US market, the exporters began focusing more on alternative destinations, especially tourism-driven markets in Gulf countries.

“Shrimp consignments were transported by sea in containers from ports such as Visakhapatnam and Chennai to destinations like Dubai and other Arab cities. However, the war has affected tourism in these regions, reducing demand for seafood in hotels and restaurants,” the association member said.

He believed that the demand for Indian shrimp would revive only when tourism activity in these destinations picks up again.

Impact on poultry sector

Poultry farmers said that due to disruptions in exports to Gulf countries, egg prices have dropped sharply, causing financial strain for them, even though consumers have not yet seen a similar decline in retail prices.

“Egg prices tend to dip slightly in February every year. However, this time the fall has been steeper because of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Until recently, we were receiving around Rs 5.50 per egg, but the price has now fallen to about Rs 0.60, which is significantly below the production cost,” said a farmer.

Nearly 35 to 40 lakh eggs are exported daily to Gulf countries in about 8 to 10 containers from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, a major hub of the poultry industry. But these exports have come to a halt due to the war situation.