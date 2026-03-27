ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Crisis: Pilots' Body ALPA India Seeks Centralised Risk Assessment For Flights, Crew

Mumbai: Pilots' grouping ALPA India on Friday urged the civil aviation ministry and regulator DGCA to suspend flight operations into high-risk conflict zones till a centralised risk assessment is carried out amid the escalating West Asia crisis.

Stressing the need for having war-risk insurance, it also said the watchdog should mandate immediate disclosure and verification of valid insurance coverage, including war-risk clauses, for all crew operating into or near conflict zones.

The Middle East conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations, and airlines have curtailed their services.

In a letter to DGCA, Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) said commercial airlines do not possess the requisite intelligence, surveillance capabilities, or geopolitical risk assessment infrastructure necessary to adequately evaluate threats in active conflict environments.